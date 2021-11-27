Army's deployment largest single-unit Va. National Guard mobilization since World War II

According to Northam’s office, the troops will join the Virginia National Guard’s Fort Belvoir-based 29th Infantry Division and Virginia Beach-based 329th Regional Support Group already serving on federal active duty in the Middle East, and additional units will mobilize in the coming months.

By January 2022, more than 2,000 Virginia National Guard personnel will be mobilized, the most since the Iraq surge in 2007. It is the most soldiers the division has mobilized since 1942.

The unit is one of the Virginia National Guard’s most deployed battalions in the last 20 years, and it carries on the rich traditions of the 29th Infantry Division’s World War I and World War II service, Northam’s office said.

Northam at the ceremony said he has been proud to serve at the battalion’s commander-in-chief.

“And whether it has been for natural disasters -- we've had several in the last four years – or whether it has been for the civil unrest, whether it has been for deployments around the world or in particular for all that you have done to keep Virginians safe during the pandemic, whether it be helping to get [personal protective equipment] distributed, helping to have Virginians tested or now helping Virginia's to be vaccinated, I say thank you,” he said.