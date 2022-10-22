Artisan bakery opens in Lynchburg area

A new artisan bakery focused specifically on European-style pastries has opened in the Lynchburg area.

The Flour District sells croissants, brioche pastries, muffins, cookies, tarts and quiches.

Owner Maria Niechwiadowicz, originally from South Dakota, grew up baking and said food always has been a big part of her family’s traditions.

When she moved to Charlottesville six years ago, she joined Earl Vallery at his Bowerbird Bakeshop, where she learned most of her professional pastry skills.

She moved to the area this summer after her husband took a job at Randolph College to teach history.

She is opening a brick-and-mortar presence within a warehouse owned by Stephanie Fees at 2204 Bedford Ave. in February or March, but until then, Niechwiadowicz is selling her pastries at the Forest Farmers Market on Saturdays as well as at Boonsboro Hardware on Fridays.

Fees, owner of Scratch Pasta, said in renovating the new space on Bedford Avenue she had originally asked Vallery to open a second location of his bakery in Lynchburg. When he declined, Fees asked for other recommendations, which led her to Niechwiadowicz.

“Everything fell into place,” Fees said. “I approached Maria about opening an artisan bakery in Lynchburg and she was on board and really excited to do it. Ever since then, she’s been making the most amazing pastries and working so hard to create something really special in Lynchburg and already has quite a following, even though she’s only been producing for just a few weeks. ... I’m just so excited to see what she can do when we’re in the whole bakery.”

Beginning in November and running every Saturday morning through the holidays, Niechwiadowicz will operate a pop-up shop at 2300 Bedford Ave., adjacent from The Dahlia.

Dorothy McIntyre, manager of the Forest Farmers Market, said Niechwiadowicz has been serving up pastries at the market for four weeks now.

“When she contacted me, I wasn’t sure, because I already have so many bakers at the market,” she said. “And when she showed me pictures of what she had done at the bakery in Charlottesville, that’s a level that we don’t normally see in our area. The quality of her baked goods is just absolutely phenomenal. She just puts a lot of love into it. And you can kind of see it that she just totally enjoys making that type of product.”

McIntyre said Niechwiadowicz does laminated baked goods, which are time consuming and labor intensive. Lamination is the process of folding and rolling butter into dough over and over again to create super-thin layers. These layers, which alternate between butter and dough, are what give croissants their signature honeycomb interior structure and their fabulously flaky texture.

“It’s a labor of love,” she said.

McIntyre said the market sells croissants but not freshly baked ones. Niechwiadowicz gets up at 3 a.m. to make hers to ensure they are fresh and hot at the market.

McIntyre added it’s gratifying to see someone has taken the time to think that the farmers market is a place to get their feet wet and see if their product is viable in the area.

“And then once they are, they branch out and they do go to that brick-and-mortar, and then the brick-and-mortars thrive; it’s really kind of very satisfying to see that happen,” she said.

Niechwiadowicz said her focus is to use as much local grain and flour as possible.

“I recognize that our entire food system is under a lot of stress right now and there are a lot of new Virginia growers who are growing local grains and then millers who are processing those grains to provide some really high-quality flours in our state,” she said.

Now she is sourcing most of her local flour from Deep Roots Milling in the old Woodson’s Mill in Nelson County.

She said when she opens her space on Bedford Avenue next year, she also will offer a full coffee bar with coffee sourced by JBird Supply in Charlottesville.

A community kitchen space also will be located behind the bakery that will host classes and can be rented out to other small businesses.