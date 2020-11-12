Arts for Achievement supports Lynchburg city students’ post-secondary education

One painting donated by artist Kevin Chadwick is valued at $12,000. It depicts a historical figure in Lynchburg: “Blind Billy.” Blind Billy, Foster said, was born a slave in 1805 in Lynchburg and had a gift for music that made him famous in the area, often performing. The community grew to love him so much, they came together and bought his freedom.

“It definitely belongs here in town,” he said. “I didn’t know quite where it was going to end up, but after all the kneeling on the neck, and all the crime and injustice and everything going on, I just thought, now is the time to donate it, raise some money and help some kids go to college. There’s a quote I saw from Obama, saying that in order to make change, we need to get kids to go to college and get an education. That’s kind of where the inspiration came to give it to the Beacon of Hope.”