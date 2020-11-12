Arts for Achievement supports Lynchburg city students’ post-secondary education

The Lynchburg Art Club, together with other local artists and some local businesses, are teaming up with Lynchburg Beacon of Hope for the second annual Arts for Achievement fundraiser to benefit high school graduates of Lynchburg City Schools through Beacon of Hope’s “Stay Close, Go Far” scholarships supporting post-secondary education.
This year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on live events, Arts for Achievement will be a hybrid event conducted online and in person. Though the hybrid endeavor for the auction fundraiser is new territory, organizers are hopeful for success.
“We realize, because of COVID, you don’t want to have a large gathering of 300 people like we did last year. You could have a small gathering in your home setting, with just two or four or six people — it could be your family —and enjoy food while you view the art,” said Joan Foster, development director for Beacon of Hope and former mayor of Lynchburg.
The “Stay Close, Go Far” scholarships focus on supporting local youths’ continuing education and growing the local workforce through them, Foster said.
Beacon of Hope is an organization geared toward empowering young people in Lynchburg, giving them hope for their futures, and helping them find success in life beyond high school and in the workforce. The organization has three “Future Centers” in Lynchburg, located at Heritage High School, E. C. Glass High School, and Central Virginia Community College, where students can receive career guidance and financial aid options from Beacon of Hope. The Arts for Achievement fundraiser is expanding scholarship opportunities for qualifying students through at least 2024, Foster said.
Arts for Achievement was inspired when a Beacon of Hope board member shared an idea she got from an event in Wisconsin, Foster said. Local artists in the Wisconsin locality donated pieces of work for an auction, displaying them in a large mosaic fashion where individuals could bid on each piece. Proceeds raised were given to a local charity. Enthusiastic about the concept of a unique community endeavor to support young citizens and future workers of Lynchburg, Beacon of Hope partnered with the Lynchburg Art Club to create a similar event in Virginia.
Dozens of local artists, including some art students at E. C. Glass and Heritage high schools as well as local colleges, donated their time and talent to the collaborative initiative.
“The artists have been so generous, and they have opened up their hearts and their talents to give to us,” Foster said.
An estimated 150 works by local artists will be up for auction. Watercolor and oil paintings, photographs, and other pieces on 10-by-10 prints will be displayed in one of 20 slots on six large, custom-built frames created by local engineer Bob Bibee. The frames were designed to create a giant, colorful mosaic of local art when put together, and participants may bid on each individual work featured.
A lamp made by a local artisan, as well as a leather chair valued at $4,300, will also be up for auction, Foster said.
A panel of photography by local photographers will be a new feature at this year’s event.
One painting donated by artist Kevin Chadwick is valued at $12,000. It depicts a historical figure in Lynchburg: “Blind Billy.” Blind Billy, Foster said, was born a slave in 1805 in Lynchburg and had a gift for music that made him famous in the area, often performing. The community grew to love him so much, they came together and bought his freedom.
The Blind Billy painting was in Chadwick’s Charleston, South Carolina, art studio for a while, but never sold there. Chadwick felt convinced the painting belonged in Lynchburg.
“It definitely belongs here in town,” he said. “I didn’t know quite where it was going to end up, but after all the kneeling on the neck, and all the crime and injustice and everything going on, I just thought, now is the time to donate it, raise some money and help some kids go to college. There’s a quote I saw from Obama, saying that in order to make change, we need to get kids to go to college and get an education. That’s kind of where the inspiration came to give it to the Beacon of Hope.”
Members of the Lynchburg Art Club participating donated several paintings each, so great was their enthusiasm for the cause, said Kathy Busch, an artist and board member of the Lynchburg Art Club. Busch herself donated four paintings.
With the art club’s commitment to supporting the community, particularly education, Busch said the Arts for Achievement partnership was a natural fit. The art club already hosts an annual art festival fundraiser of its own to create financial aid for local students majoring in art, Busch said.
“They’ve really enjoyed it,” Busch said of the club’s collaboration with Beacon of Hope. “Artists, by and large, are generous people.”
The first Arts for Achievement drew more than 300 people and raised more than $35,000, Foster said, creating scholarships that provided 45% of E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools’ 2020 graduates the ability to attend either Central Virginia Community College for free, receive tuition aid at a local four-year institution or attend a local technical or trade school.
Local colleges and institutions match Beacon of Hope’s scholarships, Foster said, maximizing student financial aid.
“This whole adventure, Art for Achievement, represents the home-grown nature of Lynchburg,” Foster said. “Our local businesses have really stepped up to make this thing happen for us and support our kids.”
The fundraiser not only supports local youth and the workforce, but also artists and Lynchburg’s vibrant arts culture, Foster said.
New this year as part of the online event were “pARTy” boxes, which were on sale through Nov. 9. Each box contained locally sourced refreshments including a charcuterie platter, a bottle of wine, two Beacon of Hope etched wine glasses, and a dessert, made to be enjoyed from the safety of patrons’ own homes. Every pARTy box also included a printed art guide featuring the pieces for auction, a Spotify playlist QR code for participants to scan and listen to during pre-event cocktail time, and some Beacon of Hope memorabilia, Foster said.
Arts for Achievement event previews will be held 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Academy of the Arts Warehouse Theatre in Lynchburg. All featured art pieces for auction will be displayed for live small group viewing. The art can be viewed online at beaconofhopelynchburg.org.
Masks and social distancing are required for in-person visits, Foster said. Groups will be limited to 30 individuals indoors at one time. In-person attendees can opt for a glass of wine outside the venue, Foster added.
Online silent bidding begins today and will continue through Saturday, during the same time as live viewings and bidding. Like the silent auction, virtual and text bidding will remain available for the live auction, Foster said.
To bid online, visit Beacon of Hope’s website, click “Arts for Achievement” and follow site directions, Foster said.
The event will culminate in a live-stream of the action from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, on Beacon of Hope’s Facebook page.
“It really, in essence, impacts not only the present, but the future of Lynchburg,” Foster said of Arts for Achievement. “It impacts our future workforce here, and the kids who are responding so beautifully to these scholarships.”
