BEDFORD — The Town of Bedford’s boundaries are larger as of July 1, the result of the second phase of a boundary adjustment as part of the reversion from a city that took effect in July 2013, but some of those affected residents are opting out of a monthly $25 trash fee.

Town Manager Bart Warner said roughly 200 customers, mostly in areas annexed into the town from the county as of July 1, have opted out of the town trash service.

The 6-1 vote in May to approve an ordinance annexing the new land into the town. Councilor Bruce Hartwick opposed the boundary expansion that brings in hundreds of new residents that will pay town taxes in addition to county taxes. Many spoke in opposition to the move at two public meetings in April and May and "stop the annexation" signs were placed throughout affected areas in Bedford in recent months.

The town’s official Facebook page said all town residents are automatically enrolled in trash disposal services but can opt out if they choose.

The $25 fee includes curbside pickup for trash once per week, brush pickup once per month, loose leaf pickup from October to January, and spring and fall bulk cleanup. Town residents also receive access to the town landfill on Orange Street with a monthly allowance of 500 pounds for free disposal.

“It's our way of making waste management easier and more affordable for our residents,” the town’s recent Facebook notice said.

Council discussed the opt-out measure at its June 13 and other solid waste-related issues and costs related to the new boundaries.

“We’re not going to force you to take the service,” Mayor Tim Black said at the June 13 meeting.

The town has to be flexible while closely monitoring the costs and how to deliver solid waste services in the most economic, efficient way possible, he said.

“We need to be consistent,” Black said in ensuring the opt-in option applies to all residents. “We’re all one town now.”

Some who addressed council said they don’t believe the services they get from the town are worth the taxes they will pay.

Fred Hepinstall, a Bedford resident staunchly opposed to the annexation measure, addressed council June 27 during its final meeting before the boundary change.

“I’m sure a year ago the decision to annex seemed like an easy pot of gold to help line the town’s pocketbook,” Hepinstall told council. “But the decision was wrong and such actions have historically sparked resentment and rebellion as you have witnessed. You must give something when you take something.”