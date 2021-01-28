As coronavirus continues, Rebuild VA fund aids Lynchburg-area organizations

UWCV would cut its own staff before cutting from funding programming within partner agencies, so the grant also helps pay staff at UWCV, Wise said.

Mort Sajadian, president and CEO of the nonprofit downtown children's museum Amazement Square, said its $100,000 grant comes at a time when the museum is trying to recover from last year, when revenues were significantly down.

“At the end of the year, we had a budget that was 30% less than the previous year,” he said.

The museum never furloughed or laid off any staff, so the grant money will help continue to support staff positions and pay for programs planned for this year.

Sajadian said the money will also help with the free programming that the museum provides to some of the early learning centers in the region.

“This is really impactful,” he said. “It allows us to focus on continued fundraising and allows us to do things we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to and helps us to recover from last year. The pandemic hurt all of us. Support like this is essential to museums to continue their services for the community.”