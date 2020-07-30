As coronavirus effects linger, Lynchburg-area nonprofits adapt to funding gaps

“We’re just trying to be as creative as we can and cut costs as much as we can and be honest with everyone about our needs,” Barger said. “We are lucky because our community is so responsive and cares so much about our pets. We just ask that people keep us in mind when they shop for their own pets that they put a little extra in for our pets to help us get through this.”

Ash Gorman, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia, said the nonprofit usually brings in about $35,000 with its annual “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” event in April that was canceled.

In early April, the board of directors met to review the organization's budget and look at what was no longer going to be realistic.

“We saw we were going to finish the year down about $90,000,” he said. The organization’s annual budget averages $350,000 to $400,000.

“Like any good nonprofit, we have money in reserves,” he said. "The golden rule is: If you have three to four months' reserves, you’re doing good, and we did.”

Thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program — a federal program offering low-interest loans — BBBS received $48,000, which is helping them to continue operating, but, according to Gorman, the nonprofit still faces a significant deficit.