As curbside trash volume increases, Lynchburg streamlines collection system

In an effort to streamline refuse collection and overhaul the current payment system, the city of Lynchburg will begin its new brush and bulk collection schedule and billing system on Oct. 1.
On Tuesday, JoAnn Martin, director of communications and public engagement, and Gaynelle Hart, director of public works, presented city council with a plan for communicating the changes to residents and businesses. The efforts include door hangars and brochures that will be distributed around the city, as well as a social media campaign.
With $34,000 budgeted for the communications launch, the department hopes to see increased customer compliance with trash, brush and bulk setouts requirements and a reduction in code violations.
As the pandemic transforms spring cleaning into a summer-long pastime, with more people cooped up at home and tossing old clutter to the curb, residents have complained about bulk and brush pileups around the city.
The city’s public works department has seen a tremendous spike in household waste during the pandemic and has struggled to meet the growing demand, according to Hart.
The current system allows residents to put brush and bulk on the curb at any time, and she said some citizens put out bulk every single week.
“They put stuff out, we pick it up, they put out more right behind us,” Hart said. She said a lot of people abuse the system, leaving “whole house sets” out on the curb. It requires drivers to stay at one pick-up spot for hours at a time.
The new schedule creates a bulk and brush pickup week corresponding with each trash collection day. Brush and bulk can be set out no earlier than 7 a.m. on the Saturday before the scheduled pickup week.
For example, if your trash is collected on Mondays, the first full week of the month is your designated bulk and brush pickup day.
This will allow city workers to concentrate efforts in one area and will prevent bulk being left on the curb for days or weeks at a time.
With about $800,000 in city CARES Act funding being directed toward the purchase of new knuckle boom trucks for bulk collection and retrofitting garbage trucks to be “fully automated,” efforts are being made to meet the rising demand.
The other change coming in October is the new billing system.
Approved by Lynchburg City Council in May, residents will pay $10 a month for trash removal, eliminating the long-used trash cart decal program in favor of a flat monthly fee for households and businesses.
In the new system, customers will be billed $10 per month on their water utility bill for refuse collection services.
Lynchburg residents currently using the service pay $110 per year for 64-gallon bin decals or $55 per year for 32-gallon bin decals. When broken down over 12 months, the larger bins cost the equivalent of $9.17 per month and the smaller bins cost $4.58 per month.
The new rate, which will take effect Oct. 1, ends the two-tiered payment structure for different-sized bins, effectively doubling the cost of trash service for those who use smaller carts. Residents who use 64-gallon bins will only see a slight increase in costs this fall when the rate rises from an effective $9.17 per month to $10 per month.
The fee will be the same regardless of bin size. An additional bin would cost another $10 per month.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who opposed the new billing system at the May vote, again expressed concerns about the change, and questioned if they could “pause” the rollout until next year.
“I realize we voted and talked about it, but it is a different day,” Helgeson said. “We have coronavirus, we have a thousand people or so that are ready to have their water bill cut off, and we add in another thing.”
Martin reminded council the materials had already been produced, and all revenue projections are based around the Oct. 1 start date.
“No cold feet here,” said at-large councilwoman Treney Tweedy. “Full steam ahead to a cleaner city.”
