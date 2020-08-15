As curbside trash volume increases, Lynchburg streamlines collection system

In an effort to streamline refuse collection and overhaul the current payment system, the city of Lynchburg will begin its new brush and bulk collection schedule and billing system on Oct. 1.

On Tuesday, JoAnn Martin, director of communications and public engagement, and Gaynelle Hart, director of public works, presented city council with a plan for communicating the changes to residents and businesses. The efforts include door hangars and brochures that will be distributed around the city, as well as a social media campaign.

With $34,000 budgeted for the communications launch, the department hopes to see increased customer compliance with trash, brush and bulk setouts requirements and a reduction in code violations.

As the pandemic transforms spring cleaning into a summer-long pastime, with more people cooped up at home and tossing old clutter to the curb, residents have complained about bulk and brush pileups around the city.

The city’s public works department has seen a tremendous spike in household waste during the pandemic and has struggled to meet the growing demand, according to Hart.

The current system allows residents to put brush and bulk on the curb at any time, and she said some citizens put out bulk every single week.