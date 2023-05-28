Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As police departments nationwide struggle with creating diverse police forces that resemble the communities they serve, the Lynchburg Police Department is striving to promote trust in its officers in a “vilified” profession, according to the chief of police.

In a recent interview with The News & Advance, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema spoke about the public perception of police departments nationwide, nearly three years after the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police in May 2020.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, and was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. Chauvin also pleaded guilty to federal charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

“It has absolutely, 100% driven people away from wanting to get into police work,” Zuidema said about Floyd’s death and the protests that followed. “Unfortunately, this position has been vilified by special interest groups. It’s been vilified by some folks in the media.”

Zuidema, who was appointed as the city’s police chief in 2018, told a story of one Black officer in his ranks, whom he sat down with following Floyd’s death to see how he was dealing with “what was going on in the country.”

“He said he’s had people in his community, in the African American community, walk up to him in uniform and say to him, ‘Where’s your loyalty — with your race or with your uniform?’” Zuidema recalled.

“And that, I can’t imagine that. I truly can’t, as a human being first, as a police officer second, I can’t imagine that. And you think of what that does to a young man or young woman who’s African American and is being asked those questions. Those types of things absolutely, I think, are impacting our ability to recruit on a variety of fronts,” he continued.

The Lynchburg Police Department’s demographics not only reflect the challenge of hiring officers of color but simply hiring officers at all, with the department still carrying 25 vacancies among its authorized 176 sworn officer positions.

According to Zuidema, as of March 10, out of 151 sworn officers within the department, about 68% of the department’s officers are white men; about 14% are white women; almost 9% are Black men; about 3% are Hispanic men; about 3% are Hispanic women; 2% are Black women; and less than a percent are other men.

According to U.S. Census data, the City of Lynchburg’s general population is about 63% white, 29% Black, 5% Hispanic, 3% Asian and 4% biracial.

A comparison of those two data sets reveals the police force has significantly less representation of people of color than the city’s overall population.

While no specific initiatives are aimed at increasing diversity in the ranks, Zuidema said the department wants “our community to see themselves in the police department.”

“That is constantly a work in progress and has been since I got here over a quarter-century ago,” said Zuidema, who joined the Lynchburg Police Department in 1997.

“What’s really impacted that ... is just the challenge of hiring anybody, saying nothing of people of color and, you know, female officers and things like that. It’s just very challenging right now for a variety of reasons,” he continued.

Despite a drop in the total number of applications for the department over the past six years, one area where the department has seen growth is in the number of applications submitted by candidates of color.

According to data supplied in December in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by The News & Advance, sworn officer applications from persons of color from 2017 to 2021 hovered at about 32% to 35%. But in 2022, that figure jumped to 49% of the department’s 383 applications, as of Nov. 16.

Zuidema said he believes this is a result of the department targeting areas where they have a better likelihood of getting non-male or non-white applicants to address diversity, such as recruiting at historically Black colleges and universities, and recruiting directly out of the military.

As the proportion of applications from persons of color improves, Zuidema said he thinks the department’s perception in the Lynchburg community is positive.

“I think generally there is,” the chief said when asked if the community has a positive view of his department. “There’s certainly going to be a small segment of our community that no matter what we do may not think positively of the department. But we want to focus on those folks that are on the fence, right? ... We want to make sure those interactions are done in a respectful, professional way.”

Department complaints remain low

Despite a police force with demographics different from those of the city at large, complaints of racial profiling and use of excessive force remain low for the Lynchburg Police Department.

According to the same Freedom of Information Act response from the department, as of Nov. 18, 2022, the department has had four racial profiling complaints in the last six years. One was in 2022 and the remaining three were in 2020.

The department has received seven excessive force complaints since 2017, with one complaint in 2018 and two in each year from 2020 to 2022, the department said.

Zuidema attributes these relatively low figures to the rapport that his officers build in the communities in which they serve.

“That rapport is part of, very honestly, decades-long work in the area,” he said.

“I tell our young officers when they start that every interaction they have in our community that you’re either building trust for us as a department or losing trust for us as a department. And that is solely dependent on how they treat the individual they are interacting with,” the chief later added.

While Zuidema believes the perception of his department is positive, Brenda Farmer, president of the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP, said she’s spoken with the chief about the need for police to gain back respect in the community.

“The respect for the police department has been lost,” Farmer said when asked about the perception of police departments in the African American community. “It’s as plain as the color on my face. And you’ve got to get that respect back by building trust.”

Farmer said she thinks seeing more officers in nonenforcement roles around the city could go a long way in helping build more trust.

“We’ve got to build it back and you start with putting your face out in the community. ... There are ways to do it, but we’ve got to be united, and we’ve got to stop bringing up the past. The past is the past, you don’t dwell on the past. You build on it,” Farmer said, referring to prior tensions between people of color and law enforcement.

Community policing strategy

As the department works to tackle violence in communities where its officers might not look like the people they are serving, the chief said it’s a balancing effort to make sure people can see his officers but not feel overwhelmed by their presence.

“What we don’t want is, we don’t want our communities feeling over-policed and under-protected, right?” Zuidema said. “It sounds like an oxymoron, right, but what I mean by that is I want my cops showing up in these communities, in these neighborhoods, when there’s nothing going on.

“Why don’t we just get out of the car and shoot the breeze with people, have those conversations and building those relationships? That’s a real big part of it.”

Farmer suggested the same thing when asked about what ways the officers could build trust in communities.

“That’s what I told Chief, get out of those cars. You’ve got your bulletproof vests on. You’ve got your cameras on. You’ve got that gun by your side, you know? Get out and make yourself known that ‘I’m here for you,’” Farmer said.

In order to better reach the community, Zuidema said, his department partners with organizations such as One Community, One Voice to host events in underserved communities, such as the ENOUGH series they hosted this past summer, which stands for Empowering Neighborhoods to Overcome Undesirable behavior Gives us Hope, aimed at engaging law enforcement and city leaders with young people.

One Community, One Voice is a collaboration among Lynchburg faith leaders and city officials working to improve the city through community policing and public- and private-sector partnerships.

Such efforts help residents “see our officers in a non-enforcement capacity,” the chief said, helping them strike that balance.

James Camm, president of One Community, One Voice, said the work his organization does with the police department is important in order to show officers don’t just work to protect, but work to serve the community also.

“There’s a great gulf between the police department and some of the community,” Camm said. “It’s a they and them kind of scenario and mindset. And by partnering with us and going to these communities and to show that you are a person instead of a uniform, it makes a great difference.”

Through the ENOUGH series, Camm said his organization’s partnership with the police department is about cutting into an uptick in crime seen during the summer months. Echoing Zuidema’s comments, Camm said it also gives young people in the community the chance to know that officers are “touchable.”

“The objective of it is that the kids can play ball with an officer, have one push them on the swing and then begin to get them to say, ‘Well, you know, it’s not as bad as I think.’ Sometimes what you assume is more than what it is, and we’ve been very successful in breaking down some of those assumptions.”

Building a diverse police force

In 2022, Zuidema said the police department hired, to his knowledge, its first female captain in the department’s more-than-200-year history.

While the department sought external candidates for a captains’ promotional process for the first time, he said, the department landed on Lisa Singleton to serve as captain of the administrative bureau.

Still, while striking the balance between diversity and ensuring the best people for the job are in those positions, Zuidema said the department still will promote “very bluntly on merit.”

“We need to make sure ... that we are giving equal opportunities to everybody in our department for promotion, regardless of their race or their gender,” Zuidema said.

Zuidema said the department strives to promote equal opportunities for all employees through informal mentoring within the department, as well as through a formal mentoring process for advancement in the ranks, but are limited for the time being due to staffing challenges.

Additionally, if approved in the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget, Zuidema said they are looking at reinstituting a cadet program for the department, where 18- to 21-year-olds can get involved.

As the department strives to create a police force that more closely resembles the people it serves, Zuidema said for now it looks toward continuing to build relationships over time.

“I tell people I can, or any member of my staff can, go to a large community function of a couple hundred people and speak and say all of these things. And that’s great, we need to do those,” Zuidema said.

“But where we really build those relationships and turn those corners is when we interact with them on a one-on-one basis.”