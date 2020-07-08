As public pools close, people find new places to stay cool

While many public pools are closed this summer season, the pool at the Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center is opening to the general public for the first time.
Most summers, Holiday Lake welcomes hundreds of campers from surrounding counties. But this year, with summer camps forced to retreat online and the historic cabins sitting empty, Holiday Lake is opening its pool to the public.
The city of Lynchburg announced in May that the Miller Park Pool, as well as the Riverside Park Sprayground and the Riverfront Park Fountain will remain closed this summer because of safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department outlined it would not be economically feasible to open and operate the pool, even under Phase Three guidelines, which allows pools to open at 75% capacity.
Neighboring cities, like Roanoke and Charlottesville, also announced they would not open their pools this summer.
While a scattering of other city swimming spots are open, like those attached to Lynchburg-area country clubs, neighborhoods and the pool at the downtown YMCA, most are members-only.
Cindy Morris, development and marketing assistant at Holiday Lake, said under proper safety guidelines, the center’s outdoor, Junior Olympic-sized pool is welcoming about 60 people at one time, and they are still hosting swim classes, as well.
Under Phase Three restrictions, the pool can be open at 75% capacity, with 10 feet of distance maintained between visitors.
Though the pool normally has the capacity for 300 visitors, Morris said they are only allowing up to 60 to maintain safe distances and social distancing.
“It’s kind of new waters for us,” Morris said. “Normally we would have 300 youth here doing overnight 4-H camp, now we have opened up our facility for cabin rentals. ... It’s never happened before in 80 years of 4-H.”
Located in the middle of the 20,000-acre Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, Morris said even if the pool hits capacity, visitors are welcome to the other activities on the grounds for the $5 parking fee — like volleyball, basketball or exploring the trails skirting the 150-acre lake.
For the first time, people can rent the historic cabins for the night and utilize the Holiday Lake facilities without being 4-H campers.
She said many of the faces she recognizes around the pool are kids who usually would be at camp, and are happy to be swimming, even if camp has been canceled.
Across the lake, the Holiday Lake State Park and Campground has a beach open for swimming, fishing and boat rentals.
Back in Lynchburg, Maggie Mace, recreation service manager with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, said there still are ways to stay cool — such as the canoe and kayak courses happening at the end of July and beginning of August. On the weekends, canoe and kayak rentals also are available at Ivy Creek Park’s Clemmons Lake.
