As public pools close, people find new places to stay cool

Under Phase Three restrictions, the pool can be open at 75% capacity, with 10 feet of distance maintained between visitors.

Though the pool normally has the capacity for 300 visitors, Morris said they are only allowing up to 60 to maintain safe distances and social distancing.

“It’s kind of new waters for us,” Morris said. “Normally we would have 300 youth here doing overnight 4-H camp, now we have opened up our facility for cabin rentals. ... It’s never happened before in 80 years of 4-H.”

Located in the middle of the 20,000-acre Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, Morris said even if the pool hits capacity, visitors are welcome to the other activities on the grounds for the $5 parking fee — like volleyball, basketball or exploring the trails skirting the 150-acre lake.

For the first time, people can rent the historic cabins for the night and utilize the Holiday Lake facilities without being 4-H campers.

She said many of the faces she recognizes around the pool are kids who usually would be at camp, and are happy to be swimming, even if camp has been canceled.

Across the lake, the Holiday Lake State Park and Campground has a beach open for swimming, fishing and boat rentals.

Back in Lynchburg, Maggie Mace, recreation service manager with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, said there still are ways to stay cool — such as the canoe and kayak courses happening at the end of July and beginning of August. On the weekends, canoe and kayak rentals also are available at Ivy Creek Park’s Clemmons Lake.

