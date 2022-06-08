As summer travel season takes off, TSA offers tips, common mistakes to avoid

Transportation Security Administration staff on Wednesday shared tips and common mistakes to avoid to help travelers prepare and make the air travel process safe and smooth for passengers, airline staff, and TSA workers alike as summer travel season gets in full swing.

What items are allowed in carry-on luggage, and what needs to go in a checked bag? What kinds of things are forbidden for transport altogether? How early should passengers arrive at the airport? Lisa Farbstein, a TSA worker for 11 years who oversees operations in multiple states including Virginia and New York, stood by a table of TSA-confiscated items at the Lynchburg Regional Airport terminal on Wednesday to answer such questions, on one of her stops at a few Virginia regional airports.

“Know before you go” is one of the biggest things to keep in mind, Farbstein said.

A general rule of thumb, Farbstein said, is: “If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it,” and the container for the substance is labeled more than 3.4 ounces, the product should go in a checked bag.

Toothpaste, hairspray, shaving cream and other aerosol bottles, shampoo and conditioner, sunscreen, even a bottle of alcohol: these items and more lay in bins because they contained more than 3.4 ounces of the respective substance, and therefore were not permitted on carry-on luggage according to TSA rules. Passengers will be given the option to put oversized liquids, gels, and aerosols in a checked bag, or surrender them voluntarily to TSA officers.

If anyone is uncertain if an item is allowed in a carry-on, Farbstein encouraged using the myTSA app. The app includes a “What can I bring?” feature that lets one quickly search any item. The feature will tell the user if an item should go in checked luggage, or a carry-on. Travelers can contact TSA’s Twitter (@AskTSA) or the TSA Facebook Messenger accounts with a question or photo of an item. TSA has robust social media engagement, Farbstein said, so these inquiries will be answered quickly. The TSA official website also can provide answers to common questions.

Passengers should arrive about two hours prior to their scheduled flight take-off, Farbstein said. This accounts for any potential traffic, check-in, and TSA screening.

Being prepared for TSA screening upon arrival at the airport, aware of what one can and cannot bring in a carry-on bag, helps the traveler, their fellow passengers, and airport workers to keep lines moving smoothly and efficiently, Farbstein said, saving everyone a lot of headache.

While standing in the checkpoint line for screening, Farbstein advised passengers to “use their time wisely.” Getting one’s identification out and putting any items from one’s pocket into a carry-on bag, also making sure no forbidden things are in the carry-on, help keep things moving. Having a COVID-19 vaccination card ready to present for those who have received the vaccine also is advisable, whether it is asked for by security or not.

Masks are optional on airplanes at this time, Farbstein said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers are allowed to have up to a 12-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer in their carry-on, an item that was prohibited prior to the pandemic.

Regarding identification for boarding, Farbstein encouraged everyone to get Real ID-compliant identification, commonly on a driver’s license, as soon as possible. Under federal law, Real ID will be required for air travel starting May 3, 2023. Real ID can be obtained through the DMV.

