As Ukrainian refugees settle in Lynchburg, some share their stories

Anna Starynets, 37, arrived in the United States with her son on June 21. She had travelled with her friend, a fellow Ukrainian woman who brought her young daughter, through a sponsorship program made to support Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia’s war in their homeland.

With the help of translation from Andrew Moroz, a Ukraine-born pastor at Gospel Community Church in Lynchburg, Starynets told her story.

Starynets’ home in Ukraine became too unsafe for her child as the months of conflict wore on, she said. The time came to make the difficult, heartbreaking decision to evacuate. Although it would force her to leave her husband, mother, and other family and loved ones, Starynets and her friend chose to put their children first.

The women learned about a program called United for Ukraine thanks to a television broadcast. The program helps to find sponsors in the U.S. who can bring in refugees, working to bring people to safety and provide assistance along the way, including help with placement and paperwork.

Together, the women wrote a Facebook post telling a bit about themselves and their situation. Before long, Starynets found sponsors in a Lynchburg family. They helped get all the necessary documentation taken care of, which took about a month, and the women and their children started on the journey.

They took the train from Kyiv to Poland, Starynets said, and then caught a plane to Germany which connected to Washington, D.C. Altogether, travel to the U.S. took about two days. It was tiring and a bit hard with the young children, but Starynets said she is relieved they are healthy and well, and safe.

“This is a very safe place for the kids, and these good people helped us with everything,” she said.

She and her friend were both afraid, but they were able to do this because they were together, Starynets said.

Once she moved in with her host family, Starynets found work at a hotel before accepting a job at Westminster Canterbury. Her son is enrolled in middle school. She now has a car and is taking English as a Second Language courses through another local church.

The language barrier has been one of the biggest hurdles, said Starynets, who speaks Ukrainian and Russian.

“It’s very hard for job, for all place. I study,” she said.

Being uprooted to a new, very different country at 37 years old is extremely hard, despite the relief of being safer. Her husband and mother in Kyiv are currently safe but they often have no electricity and heat. Even so, people back home have been adjusting, refusing to give up. This is the Ukrainian way, Moroz said.

When asked whether she planned to return to Ukraine one day, Starynets said, “I hope. I don’t know when, where.”

Of course she wishes her family were here with her, she said, but right now she does not know whether her husband or any others will join her. Like other Ukrainian refugees have said, no one knows what there will be to return to in the war-torn land.

In the face of uncertainty, separation, and difficult adjustments — nothing about the situation is easy — Starynets expressed gratitude for those in the community who rallied to help her through it.

“Very good people. Nice place,” she said.