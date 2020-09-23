Assault case involving ex-Amherst school worker certified

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMHERST — The case of a former instructional assistant at Amherst County High School charged with cruelty and injuries to a student will go before a grand jury.

Carla Crawford Campbell, 40, of Amherst, waived her preliminary hearing on the charge in Amherst Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on Wednesday. In that hearing, a judge determines whether there’s enough evidence in a case to send it to a higher court.

Campbell was arrested in late February in connection with an assault on a student that happened in November 2018, according to a news release from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at the time. The incident was brought to law enforcement’s attention at the beginning of February.

Campbell worked for the school system from January 2016 until November 2018, school officials said at the time.

Amherst County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Drake said the case will likely go before an Amherst grand jury next month. Campbell remains out of jail on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.