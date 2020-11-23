At 95, Bedford native continues spreading love of her hometown

“She has a warm and friendly personality that people gravitate to,” she said. “She's made many new friends over the years, many of whom keep in touch with cards and letters, and who ask for her whenever they visit."

Johnson said Eubank helps to create a memorable experience for visitors at the Welcome Center.

“We are so glad to have had her as an employee for 15 years, and now a volunteer. She's a very special part of the team,” she said.

At 95, Eubank attributes her longevity to the absence of drinking and smoking, instead eating healthy and going to the doctor regularly.

“We all have a purpose in life and God is keeping me for a reason. I don’t know what it is but I’m enjoying every day of it I can, and every day isn’t perfect but, you know, when you go, your soul is going to go to a perfect place,” she said. “I have to give credit to God that I’m still here today. The aim in my life has been to live for God and then he takes the rest.”

She said it can be hard being 95 but the main thing is that she’s happy and has a wonderful daughter, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

“I think you should try to be happy, treat everybody with consideration and love,” she said. “Let them know how you feel. Don’t hold it in. Give people something to live for.”

