At 95, Bedford native continues spreading love of her hometown

A Bedford girl through and through, Ada Eubank just hasn’t been able to walk away from her passion of talking about her hometown to visitors passing through, even at age 95.
Eubank had been an employee of the Bedford Welcome Center for 15 years, working six days a week, when she finally decided to retire in May. It wasn’t long before she was knocking on the door again looking for a volunteer opportunity.
“I like the welcome center because you meet a lot of people, many of which have written me letters about their experiences in Bedford after visiting,” she said.
Her top suggestions for visitors are the Peaks of Otter, Liberty Station, Forks County Restaurant and Fisher's Restaurant.
She describes herself as quiet, loves people and doesn’t like to be pushy.
“That’s why I’m still here,” she said. “I meet the people and I remember a lot of them who come through here. I’ve had a good life. It’s been a lot of grief with losing family and stuff like that, but I’ve endured.”
Eubank, born in 1925, is the middle child of eight siblings. Her father worked at Hampton Looms Woolen Mill and grew vegetables; her mother raised chrysanthemums and dahlias at their home about a half-mile away from town.
“We were just a normal family and they loved me,” Eubank said. “They weren’t rich but they worked for a living. We had a good life.”
Seventy-five years ago, her high school sweetheart and newly wedded husband, Otha, was deployed to Europe during World War II.
He and his fellow troops were fighting near the border of France and Germany when they were captured by the Nazis and taken to a prison camp near Berlin.
Eubank said her husband sent her a letter telling her he was prisoner of war after she hadn’t heard from him for six months.
“I knew he was all right. I did not have any tangible proof but I just knew,” she said. “I guess you could say I’m a strong person.”
Eubank said she is a strong Christian and at the time, she was working at Bedford Christian Church, where she still attends today. The church was formerly located where the Bower Center for the Arts is located today and it would hold special prayer services for Otha Eubank.
In May 1945, after spending six months in the prison camp, the war ended and Otha Eubank was sent to a hospital before being honorably discharged and sent home to Bedford as a frail veteran.
“It was wonderful [to see him],” Eubank said.
Support Local Journalism
So the couple, who had only been married for a year before Otha Eubank was drafted, started their lives again.
They moved into a small apartment and after their daughter, Carolyn, was born in 1952, they built a home on Laurel Street where Eubank still resides.
“I would not want to live anywhere else,” she said. “I go out the front door and can see the mountains and I love the people. They’re not perfect, but I love them.”
Eubank was married until her husband died of a heart attack in 1985. She has since had his wedding band turned into a necklace.
“He was very easy going and made a lot of friends,” she said. “He always wanted to do something for somebody. I still remember the good times we had and I miss him.”
Though she had the chance once to work in Washington, D.C. during the war, Eubank said she has never had a desire to leave Bedford.
She and her husband have done their fair share of traveling to places such as Myrtle Beach, Florida and Niagara Falls, but she feels no need to leave her beloved hometown.
Eubank enjoys sharing her knowledge and love of the area with others when she volunteers at the welcome center three days a week.
“There’s so much beautiful land and beautiful things around here and it’s a shame people don’t come and see it,” she said. “Bedford is a good place to be; it’s not too big but it’s not too small. You can enjoy yourself and everybody knows you.”
Nicole Johnson, director of tourism for Bedford County, said Eubank’s extensive knowledge of the area is invaluable to providing the best customer service to visitors who come to the center.
“She has a warm and friendly personality that people gravitate to,” she said. “She's made many new friends over the years, many of whom keep in touch with cards and letters, and who ask for her whenever they visit."
Johnson said Eubank helps to create a memorable experience for visitors at the Welcome Center.
“We are so glad to have had her as an employee for 15 years, and now a volunteer. She's a very special part of the team,” she said.
At 95, Eubank attributes her longevity to the absence of drinking and smoking, instead eating healthy and going to the doctor regularly.
“We all have a purpose in life and God is keeping me for a reason. I don’t know what it is but I’m enjoying every day of it I can, and every day isn’t perfect but, you know, when you go, your soul is going to go to a perfect place,” she said. “I have to give credit to God that I’m still here today. The aim in my life has been to live for God and then he takes the rest.”
She said it can be hard being 95 but the main thing is that she’s happy and has a wonderful daughter, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
“I think you should try to be happy, treat everybody with consideration and love,” she said. “Let them know how you feel. Don’t hold it in. Give people something to live for.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.