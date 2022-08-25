Athlone Farm home endures through generations, gets new life as rental property

Less than a mile from Virginia 151 in northern Amherst County near the Clifford community, Athlone Farm is a historic property rich with stories and features passed on through generations.

For sisters Pamela Williamson, Rebecca O’Connell and Celia Liebl, fourth-generation owners who inherited the property two years ago following the death of their mother, the mission is make sure it knows future generations.

They formed Foxtail Lillies LLC for the purpose of protecting and managing the property at 196 Athlone Lane and recently received zoning approval from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to operate the roughly 32-acre site as a short-term rental.

“It’s got a long history,” Williamson said during a recent interview in the home. “It’s well known in the county and surrounding [areas] … I spent a good number of summers here.”

The Rev. Robert Rose, the farm’s first owner who came to Virginia from Scotland in the 1720s, established it as part of a much larger land grant and it had various owners through the decades, according to Williamson. Her great-grandfather, Thomas Howell, bought in the 1890s, according to the sisters’ recent application to the county for the short-term rental use.

The sisters, who were raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, recall visiting Athlone Farm many times growing up and it being a family fixture. Williamson said it was an extremely active farm with cattle, swine, chickens, sheep, horses and farm workers.

Their mother, Alice Jeffress Howell Powell, was born in 1929 and grew up at Athlone Farm. The middle of six children, her parents John Vincent Howell and his wife, Louise Borum Howell, had hundreds of acres to pass on to family. Alice Powell and her husband, Nathaniel, came into possession of just more than 30 acres of the homestead.

Williamson said her parents began restoring the house in 1991 and rented it. “Mama was very excited about it,” she said. “She never wanted to let the house out of the family.”

In 1996, a fire destroyed the entire home, except for chimneys, according to Williamson.

“It was extremely devastating to the entire extended family that it was gone,” Williamson said.

After much thought, her parents decided to rebuild it the way it was and to live there.

“They saved what they could, of course, that was here and built exactly one foot off the original foundation,” Williamson said. “So it’s been completely rebuilt. Then they moved here in 1998.”

Alice Powell had a deep love for the house and said “it’s not going down on my watch,” Williamson said of the rebuilding effort.

Liebl said her father, the son of tenant farmers and sharecroppers raised in Halifax County, and Alice were well qualified to restore the home as it was with their farming backgrounds.

“It was a little bit of a coming home for him,” Liebl said.

“He loved it here,” O’Connell added.

The sisters and real estate agent Cindy Ferguson plan to begin offering the property for short-term rental this fall. Williamson said it is a premier site that can be used for events, gatherings, weddings and more.

“Thinking a lot about mom rebuilding the place and not letting it go, we just decided to try to keep it in the family for the next generation,” Williamson said. “The place is amazing, the outbuildings are incredible.”

The outbuildings include a cottage, a fieldstone ash house, two hay barns, a hay and animal barn, a corncrib and a smokehouse. Three barns and a toolshed were added in the 1940s, according to the county application.

“We recognize that Athlone Farm is a landmark in the community and are committed to enhancing its important history and value to the entire area,” the sisters’ application states.

Liebl said they are hoping the property will be a beneficial asset to the county.

“We just had a perfect alignment and we’re grateful for it,” she said of working with Ferguson, who knew their mother, to market the site’s new use.

“Family was everything to our parents,” Williamson said. “This house was everything to my mom. And we recognize Athlone Farm has been in the Howell family … and we feel a commitment to them. This place has been a landmark in Amherst for so long, we feel a commitment to the region too. So there are a lot of the commitments.”

The property is on the National Register of Historic Places and has beautiful scenic views for many to enjoy as the sisters have.

“Our mom liked nothing better than to show off her house,” Williamson said. “If you were to show up at her door she would invite you in and take you on a tour of every room in here. We also know that she would think this was a really good idea. So we’re hopeful and we’re excited about it and we’re going to do everything in our power to fill that commitment to both community and to family by keeping this place alive.

O’Connell said the site is well situated between Charlottesville, Lynchburg and local attractions such as Wintergreen Resort and Sweet Briar College and provides convenient access to biking, hiking and other Central Virginia landmarks.

“It’s going to be great for families,” Williamson said. “The house is gorgeous.”

The three-story home, plus a basement, is about 6,800 square feet with eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two parlors, two dining spaces, two kitchen spaces and a library.

Williamson said the house accommodated large meals and plenty of farmhands who toiled the land.

“There was always a cast of characters,” she said.

Alice Powell built a beautiful memorial garden in memory of family members and ancestors on site.

“It always did shine but we want other people to enjoy it too,” Williamson said of Athlone Farm. “Family is everything. We come from a long line of people who believe. So we’ve got a responsibility.”