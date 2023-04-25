Operation Ceasefire was the topic of discussion Tuesday afternoon at the University of Lynchburg, as Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares held a news conference to give updates on the initiative that was launched last fall.

Operation Ceasefire is an approach to address violent criminal activity, among serious and repeat offenders by maintaining partnerships through the commonwealth by promoting firearm safety, investing in gang prevention and supporting community policing in high-crime neighborhoods, according to a release from the attorney general's office in October.

The news conference took place in Drysdale Student Center with members of the police department, attorney general’s office and leaders within the community in attendance.

Miyares said his office is “so grateful” for Operation Ceasefire and the partnerships both locally and federally, in advancing the initiative forward.

The General Assembly allocated more than $5 million for Operation Ceasefire in the past year’s budget and he said the extra resources “means that our office is better able to tackle this issue that is affecting so many Virginians, and make sure the victims indeed have a voice.”

The attorney general said his office hired six designated special assistant attorneys general that are cross designated in the U.S. attorney general's office, and 13 prosecutors in the Virginia attorney general’s office that are part of the operation.

The Virginia attorney general's office will partner with the U.S. attorney general's office “to prosecute specifically gun crime, to lower gun violence," Miyares said.

He added the operation is “both about prevention and prosecution.”

“I want to emphasize, we are simply not going to be able to arrest our way out of this,” Miyares said.

Miyares said one thing he and others have seen, through data that has been shared from local law enforcement and around the eastern part of the state, is “overwhelmingly” violent crime is driven by a small percentage of repeat violent offenders.

He added that depending on the study and estimate, anywhere between 2% and 5% of violent offenders are committing, in a locality, roughly 50% of the violent crime.

Miyares explained, it makes sense that if you want to lower violent crime, “you go after that 2 to 5% that are overwhelmingly driving and are the repeat offenders,” which he believes is a key component of Operation Ceasefire.

The other two key components are making sure law enforcement have the right data “to make sure people are held accountable” and prevention — working within schools, to help students with life skills to make sure they don’t “fall into the siren call of illegal activity.”

Along with Miyares, U.S. Attorney for the Western District Christopher Kavanaugh and Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison provided remarks.

Kavanaugh said all law enforcement and officials present at the news conference agree there’s a problem in communities around the state and they are dedicated to solving it.

He said the work is “far from done.”

“My directive to my team is not to go out and arrest as many people as possible. We are seeking for the most high-quality value targets, the ones that are having the greatest impact on our communities,” Kavanaugh said.

Harrison said she’s “grateful” to the attorney general for recognizing the need in the target cities and to be one of the cities receiving benefits from Operation Ceasefire.

There are 12 ceasefire cities, four in the area — Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville and Lynchburg.

Harrison mentioned collaboration from Miyares’ office, law enforcement and also local help from organizations such as the Good Gangs initiative and the Jubilee Center are important collaborations in working toward keeping young people out of a life of criminal activity.

She said some of Lynchburg's most violent offenders are young people involved in criminal street gangs who commit some of the most violent offenses and use firearms.

The commonwealth’s attorney said collaboration with members of the community is also important.

“Collaboration doesn't end with us, we need you as well, you're also our partners in this,” Harrison said.

Miyares said his office is pleased that they are “fully ramped up" with hiring, prosecutors and the distribution of grant money.

There are more than 70 active cases that have been launched under Operation Ceasefire and the idea is to “send a message that we’re not going to tolerate high levels of gun violence and gun crime,” according to Miyares.

“We no longer want you [community] looking over your shoulder. Nobody in this amazing country should be looking over their shoulder for you to be able to live their life,” Miyares said. “And for young people, we want them to know we're here to also work with you.”