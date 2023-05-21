A person was killed in a crash on the South Pedlar ATV trail system in Amherst County on Saturday afternoon, the Big Island Volunteer Fire Department said Sunday.

The department and other emergency responders, including the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department and Amherst County Public Safety department, were on scene of the crash at about 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

The crash site was at the furthest on the trail system and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, the Big Island department’s post said.

— Justin Faulconer