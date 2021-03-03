Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon to open at River Ridge mall

River Ridge mall announced Wednesday an Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon location is slated to open in late summer.

Located next to the soon-to-be renovated Food Hall and across from Kay Jewelers, the Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon will be featured in one location to offer River Ridge guests a one-stop-shop to take a break from shopping and enjoy a fresh snack or beverage, according to a news release.

Auntie Anne’s will feature its hand-rolled soft pretzels in a variety of flavors and dipping sauces. It will also offer products such as pretzel dogs, mini pretzel dogs, and pretzel nuggets.

Cinnabon will roll out its iconic cinnamon rolls, baked goods, and signature beverages, including cold-brew iced coffee.

As River Ridge continues its ongoing redevelopment, first announced in 2019, Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon are the newest additions to the shopping center.

The River Ridge location is owned and operated by Virginia-based franchise group Impeccable Brands.