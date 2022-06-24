Aurora the two-toed sloth gets new home at SeaQuest in Lynchburg

Clinging upside-down to a branch on her cart, Aurora was wheeled through SeaQuest Lynchburg's lobby Thursday afternoon at River Ridge mall, on her way to munch on some vegetables and meet eager sloth-lovers.

Aurora is a six-month-old Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, who currently weighs in at about five pounds. Born in Texas, Aurora is captive bred and has been at SeaQuest for about 45 days now, following her two check-ups with a veterinarian at N.C. State with sloth experience and a 30-day quarantine period that all new animals go through.

It was a long process to get Aurora to Lynchburg. Two staff members flew out to Texas and drove Aurora straight to the North Carolina veterinarian before she made the journey north to her new home.

When fully grown, Aurora will weigh between 12 and 15 pounds and can live up to 20 years in captivity, which is a greatly longer life expectancy than the maximum 10 years they might have in the wild.

A sloth's diet in its natural habitat includes a lot of greens and leaves, but at SeaQuest she is fed sweet potato, carrots and romaine lettuce, as well as a variety of fruits and specialized supplemental biscuits to add nutrients.

Sloths such as Aurora are found in the wild in Central America, typically in the rainforests.

"They're very made for that environment," said Shannon Jeirles, general manager of SeaQuest Lynchburg. "They live high in the treetops, they stay up there for an entire week and they come down once a week to the base of the tree to poop and then they go back up."

Aurora shares the stage with Flash, another sloth of the same breed who is about 10 years old, according to Jeirles.

"Ultimately, we like to have two because we give our animals a break throughout the day," Jeirles said. "And with Flash, since he's a little bit older, he does interactions four days a week and the other three he kind of has the day off."

Aurora will be involved in a number of things at SeaQuest such as meet and greets and educational programs for students of all ages.

"She'll do interactions like Flash does," Jeirles said. "We have ours come out of their living environment just so people aren't coming in and out of their enclosure all day long. We bring them out on their terms so we'll probably alternate her and Flash on different days so they each get a break because sloths sleep 19 hours a day."

Guests are welcome to feed and pet her, but holding Aurora is off limits for safety reasons.

"It's never a good idea to hold a sloth," Jeirles said. "They don't have a lot of ways to defend themselves, they can bite and they can swing and grab things so we don't do holding interactions with her."

Aurora is unique in that she came to SeaQuest as a baby, unlike Flash who already was an adult when he joined the animal kingdom inside the mall.

"It also gives the community an opportunity to see another something they wouldn't normally see which is a baby sloth, which is amazing and just seeing her beside Flash — the difference is incredible," Jeirles said. "Her fur is softer, her claws are so much smaller. It's been a really great experience for the staff, and the guests that have met her so far have been really overwhelmed when they meet her just by the experience."

Much like your everyday dogs and cats, Aurora has a personality all her own. Her favorite food is corn, with cucumbers being a close second. She loves hibiscus flowers and can be a little sassy when she's hungry.

"When it's time to eat, she is ready and she will keep reaching out and reaching out and reaching out if you don't feed her fast enough," Jeirles said. "Other than that, she's a sweet little girl and we are having a blast with her. She's been a joy to have."

