Authorities ID fourth person found dead after Rockfish River incident

Police on Wednesday said a person found Friday in the Rockfish River — one of four confirmed dead after a vehicle was found submerged there in December — was identified as Myson Sylvestre, 18, of Arrington.

Sylvestre was a 12th-grade student at Amherst County High School, according to a statement from Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells.

"We are all devastated over the loss of Myson, but we are relieved that we can now bring closure to his family, friends and our school community," the statement read.

Divers still are looking for a 12-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

On Dec. 27, police were alerted to the vehicle in the Rockfish River, near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Schuyler.

Police have said it appears the driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner attempted to cross the Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane but the SUV was swept away by the strong current. The crossing is on private property.

Police still are working to determine when the vehicle was washed into the river.

Authorities already recovered the body of Pharoah Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, inside the vehicle; the bodies of Christopher Doss, 17, of Arrington, and Jasiah Davis, 11, of Arrington, were located on the riverbank.

Doss was an 11th-grade student at Amherst County High School and Davis was a sixth-grader at Amherst Middle School. Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of three of the passengers, while the fourth passenger was a friend, police have said.