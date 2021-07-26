Award tops off career of dedication, service for Lynchburg nurse practitioner

“In order to be a good administrator … I think you have to understand how the deck plate actually works — the sailors who run the ship,” she said.

She retired from the Navy as a captain, having found the community to be an encouraging one of resilience and inner strength where “you just jump in.”

Those traits drove some of her research — her PhD dissertation focused on the relationship between inner strength, health and quality of life among midlife women, and she did professional research and publications on health among military families.

Putnam’s research has made her a familiar name at dozens of professional conferences, where she’s been invited as a guest speaker and presenter on various topics of expertise.

The Distinguished Nurse Practitioner award is the latest among a long list of laurels for her service and research, some of them from the council in prior years.

Working with patients in Central Virginia — some of whom traveled distances that amazed Putnam — she said it was imperative to commit to meeting all their needs.

Paula Conway, practice administrator at Lynchburg Gynecology, said Putnam was dedicated, highly professional and “a breath of fresh air” at the clinic whom she was sad to see go.