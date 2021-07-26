Award tops off career of dedication, service for Lynchburg nurse practitioner

With a dedicated and decorated history working to support and research women’s health, the timing of Dr. Kathleen Putnam’s Distinguished Nurse Practitioner award was perfect.
Putnam, a Lynchburg resident, retired at the end of June after nearly 30 years as a nurse practitioner, but it’s one of many titles and roles she’s assumed and received accolades for. Her five years at Lynchburg Gynecology followed many years of teaching nursing — including five years as a professor at University of Lynchburg — and 25 years in the U.S. Navy.
She received the award as part of the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioner’s annual conference in March, with the council recognizing her years of service, advocacy and giving accolades for “exemplifying the role of NPs," according to a statement from the council.
Having initially worked as a labor and delivery nurse, Putnam said her Type A personality and the independence of being a nurse practitioner drove her to go back to school and pursue that path, further honed by a specialty in women’s health.
“Any aspect of women’s health, I really love,” she said, stressing the importance of that field.
A similar “reach for the stars” motivation drove her to military service, too. Having seen that nurse practitioners in the Navy were “sharp and smart,” she took on a service career that she loved. Putnam served on several tours of active duty on three aircraft carriers and found appreciation from the women she cared for.
“In order to be a good administrator … I think you have to understand how the deck plate actually works — the sailors who run the ship,” she said.
She retired from the Navy as a captain, having found the community to be an encouraging one of resilience and inner strength where “you just jump in.”
Those traits drove some of her research — her PhD dissertation focused on the relationship between inner strength, health and quality of life among midlife women, and she did professional research and publications on health among military families.
Putnam’s research has made her a familiar name at dozens of professional conferences, where she’s been invited as a guest speaker and presenter on various topics of expertise.
The Distinguished Nurse Practitioner award is the latest among a long list of laurels for her service and research, some of them from the council in prior years.
Working with patients in Central Virginia — some of whom traveled distances that amazed Putnam — she said it was imperative to commit to meeting all their needs.
Paula Conway, practice administrator at Lynchburg Gynecology, said Putnam was dedicated, highly professional and “a breath of fresh air” at the clinic whom she was sad to see go.
“Everything the award stands for, she exemplifies,” she said. “She’s very ‘for the woman.’”
Any of Putnam’s patients could tell that women’s health care is her passion, Conway said, and she was a skilled teacher for students doing preceptorships in a gynecological setting.
With two years left on her medical credentials, Putnam said she may yet find herself filling in at the clinic from time to time, and plans to continue volunteering at the Free Clinic of Central Virginia as well.
“I don’t feel like I’m ever done,” she said.
