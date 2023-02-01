Ayers calls handling of 2019 Amherst homicide case 'colossal failure', prosecutor responds

An Amherst County supervisor who formerly served as the county's sheriff took to social media this week to criticize what he called a "serious injustice" in how a 2019 homicide and wounding case was handled.

In a post Monday on his personal Facebook page, Supervisor Jimmy Ayers shared his thoughts at length regarding the June 2019 slaying of Doris Puleio and wounding of her daughter. In a subsequent interview, Ayers said he made his comments as a citizen, not as a county supervisor.

Justin Jay Sales, who at the time lived in Amherst, was arrested in July 2019 and accused of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of Puleio, 92, and wounding of Trudy Ann Goetz, 74. Puleio was found dead in her home on Bobwhite Road in Amherst with gunshot wounds to her torso and left arm, while Goetz suffered two piercing gunshot wounds to the torso and one that grazed her chest, prosecutors have said.

At a Dec. 8, 2021 hearing in Amherst Circuit Court, Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver moved to drop the charges, citing multiple evidentiary issues, among them a chain-of-custody matter, a cyberattack that affected body camera footage and the illness of a key witness. After the hearing, Sales was released from custody; he had been in jail two and a half years awaiting trial.

In his Facebook post, Ayers said he was “appalled” by information in the case. He wrote of the handgun recovered and how a search warrant states an Amherst County Sheriff’s Office investigator attested it was the only item taken from a Madison Heights residence. A search warrant filed in Amherst Circuit Court in July 2019 shows a Glock .22 pistol was recovered from a house on Thacker Lane.

“It appears there was no documentation from any officer taking responsibility for the removal of the weapon which was recovered,” wrote Ayers, who served as Amherst County sheriff from 1995 to 2015 and has been on the county's board of supervisors since 2016.

Ayers wrote the true issue in the charges being dropped is a lack of documentation in the search warrant as to who removed the weapon from the scene and transported it to the sheriff’s office.

His post added he felt compelled to share the information with the Amherst community.

“I find it hard to believe that a police officer would remove this item, a piece of evidence that would surely be the focal point of the trial, and never document it,” Ayers wrote.

He further wrote it is hard to understand how that same investigator could execute the search warrant, swear under oath to the circuit court clerk that it was the only item recovered from the search, and then have no knowledge of who or how the weapon the investigator inventoried on the search warrant was recovered.

Two phone calls to Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar, who took office in January 2016 after Ayers’ retirement; a call to Major E.W. Elliott, the media contact for the Amherst County Sheriff's Office; and an email to both seeking comment were not returned as of publication time.

Carver, the lead prosecutor, criticized Ayers' remarks in a statement Monday.

“I wasn’t elected to grandstand on Facebook so it’s disappointing that this other public official chose to,” said Carver, who has served as Amherst County's chief prosecutor since mid-2015 and has worked in the office for 15 years. “The post shows a lack of understanding and/or a blatant disregard for the law, ethics, and criminal procedure. The post is selfish, inaccurate and misleading.”

When asked about Ayers’ statement on the lack of documentation of the handgun, Carver said because of professional ethics and an ongoing investigation he can't comment on that.

“The request for transparency at this point would violate my code of ethics,” Carver wrote. “I understand the community wants answers and feels entitled to them.”

In an interview Wednesday, Ayers said he wrote the post after speaking with the surviving victim and her family and reviewing the search warrant. He said for a case of such magnitude — in which a 92-year-old was killed sitting in her bedroom, her daughter was shot in the next room and the suspect was released — the outcome is “appalling.”

He said “the job was not done in Amherst County" and the charges being dropped isn't acceptable.

“I’m not going to sit down on this," Ayers said. "It bothers me.”

He said “basically sloppy police work was condoned and allowed to happen and then created a situation where this family had no closure.”

Ayers said the prosecution’s statement in court during the Dec. 8, 2021 hearing of a key witness being too sick to testify was not correct. That witness, a sheriff's deputy, was never communicated with about testifying and is no longer with the department, according to Ayers. Reached by phone Wednesday, that former deputy confirmed Ayers' statement about not being contacted about the charges being dropped and his availability to testify.

“The community has been misled in this," Ayers said. "I am not perfect by any means. If I had allowed or was part of, in any way, shape or form, an officer of mine to screw up a case like this is the day I would announce my retirement.”

Ayers wrote in his Facebook post the victims’ family is left with scars of the unresolved trauma, residents of the Bobwhite Road neighborhood question how safe they are and “the community has to live with the knowledge that those who are supposed to provide safety and justice failed to do so.”

“As individuals, we all make mistakes. However, having spent 30 years in the Sheriff’s office, having made mistakes during my 20 years as the Sheriff of Amherst County, and while having limited knowledge of the details of this case, I cannot comprehend the how and why of this colossal failure,” Ayers wrote. “With confidence, I can say, if during my tenure as Sheriff, I had allowed something like this to happen with a critical piece of evidence in a murder case, I would have been held accountable by the Commonwealth Attorneys with whom I had worked over the years.”

Ayers asked why it took so long to realize there was a problem with the chain of evidence and how a breach of procedure in handling the weapon, a vital piece of evidence, could take place.

“As far as the public knows, no one has been held accountable for this egregious failure,” Ayers wrote in the post. “Why? The Sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney are father and son-in-law."

Ayers also said the investigator he mentioned in his post and another prosecutor in the case are married, and he questioned that.

When asked during an interview about Ayers’ comment regarding Viar being Carver's father-in-law, Carver said it was irrelevant.

“That’s not even worth dignifying,” Carver added.

Carver’s statement said he would rather be blasted politically than jeopardize his ethics or the chance at justice for Puleio and Goetz.

“I won’t be baited into this,” he wrote. “I won’t put myself before this case. The truth will come out at trial.”

In the interview, Carver reiterated more charges against Sales could be filed.

“This case is under investigation with every intention of bringing the charges back to trial,” Carver said in the interview.

His statement said the publicity from Ayers' post is “reckless” and added in the interview the retired sheriff should know better.

“It’s certainly hurting further prosecution of this case,” Carver said.

In response to that, Ayers said: "I'll be the first to say, based on what little bit of information is in my Facebook post, this case was jeopardized a long time prior to my Facebook post, but I should expect nothing different than that."

Carver’s statement said he hopes citizens will see Ayers' comments “for what it is ... selfish, political grandstanding at the expense of our victims and our quests for justice.”

Until the case is over, Carver said he can’t comment any further about it.

“The truth will come out at trial. Further truth can be shared after the trial,” Carver said in the statement, adding: “I also look forward to completing the ongoing investigation and the successful prosecution in the future.”

Although Ayers’ comments were on his personal Facebook page, not a county government page, Carver said of Ayers making such comments on social media while serving as a county supervisor: “This is the government acting badly," directing that comment solely at Ayers and no other board members.

Ayers said in the interview he and Viar are not on speaking terms. He said he wrote his post as a concerned resident and feels crucial information about an important case is being swept under the rug.

“To see something like this is absolutely absurd,” Ayers said.

Carver’s statement reminds the community Amherst Circuit Court is open to the public when the case is tried.

Carver, Viar and Ayers are all up for re-election this year in the Nov. 7 election but none of the three have publicly announced whether they are running.

Ayers is in his eighth year of serving as District 3 supervisor and formerly ran for the House of Delegates’ District 24 seat in November 2018, losing to the late Ronnie Campbell by a single vote in a firehouse primary that month.

In closing his Facebook post, Ayers wrote Amherst County has been his home his entire life and he has spent 40 years in public service to the community.

“I cannot accept the lack of responsibility in this case,” Ayers wrote. “It has been brought to my attention that attempts have been made to have this case reviewed by state agencies, but to no avail. The inaccuracies and the lack of accountability in this case should be reviewed by an outside agency and a special prosecutor.”

He wrote it is extremely important that when the sheriff’s office or prosecutor’s office releases information to the family or community, it should be done with the utmost integrity.

“We as a community cannot and should not accept such behavior from the agency that is charged with providing safety and security for all of us,” Ayers said.

Carver said his office remains committed to bringing justice for the two victims and their family.

“I’m going to fight for justice as long as I’m here,” he said.