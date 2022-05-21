Baby formula shortage causes panic, stress among Lynchburg-area parents

Five times per day, Meghan Farrar feeds her 4-year-old son Bentley through a gastrostomy tube, often called a G-tube, which is how he has eaten since he was born.

The surgically placed device is used to give direct access to a child's stomach for supplemental feeding. Bentley was born with CHARGE Syndrome, a disorder that affects many areas of the body including causing heart defects, airway abnormalities, feeding issues and obsessive compulsive disorder, as well as sensory and balance issues and loss of hearing.

“He doesn’t have option to eat food by mouth, so we have special formula delivered every month,” she said.

The formula, Compleat Pediatric, cannot be bought in stores and has to be delivered to their Lynchburg home the first of each month — but the family's next month’s shipment still hadn’t come by Tuesday, and supply was running out quickly.

Baby formula has been in short supply recently, triggered by a safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant, the Abbott Nutrition facility in Michigan. The factory is expected to be up and running soon, though it could be several weeks before supplies return to normal. Other measures have been taken to address the crisis, including the FDA easing rules to allow more imported baby formula and the Biden administration invoking the federal Defense Production Act to speed up manufacturing.

Farrar had heard rumblings about the baby formula shortage but hadn’t taken it too seriously until that point. She called the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) as well as her pediatrician but still couldn’t get the specific formula for her child.

Finally, she reached out to her church as a last-ditch effort. Within a few hours, she had formula showing up at her door.

“The church brought an infant/toddler formula that he was on a year ago, but the formula will eventually make him sick because his body isn’t used to it anymore and it also doesn’t offer enough calories,” she said. “It’s not the right kind, but it’s enough to buy us some time.”

As of Tuesday, she only had two cases of the formula, which would last her son just more than a week.

“Now I’m in panic mode,” she said. “I’m really stressed too and I’m very scared. This is definitely real.”

Meredith Fulcher, Healthy Families program manager at the Lynchburg-based nonprofit HumanKind, said staff has reported that it’s been a challenging time for families to feed their children.

“Not all but a majority of the population we serve receive some sort of government benefit and receive [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] and WIC and what we've heard from our staff is that the things that are covered under WIC are not available on the shelf, so families who would typically not have to account for that formula payment are now having to pay out of pocket,” she said.

Transportation also is an issue for some clients and they have to go into multiple stores to find the formula their children need, she said.

She said there has been a lot of misinformation on the topic and she advises families not to listen to everything being shared on social media.

“There's been a few recipes circulating for homemade formula that are really not safe for babies, she said. “And so our goal has been to provide problem solving and education for our families. The staff has encouraged clients to speak to their pediatricians and see if maybe they have a sample cans.”

WIC advises families to not make homemade formula, to not feed babies cow’s milk or diluted formula unless instructed by a doctor and to not buy formula online that is from outside of the United States.

She has seen people who advise to just breastfeed. But it’s not that easy, Fulcher said.

“We've seen a lot of support for breastfeeding diminish because of COVID, so families really don't have the resources and support they need to even make that an option,” she said. “So that's kind of another facet to the formula crisis. Breastfeeding is not the answer to everything, but a lot of families aren’t choosing that option right now because they don’t know where to go and they don’t know what support is out there.”

She said she couldn’t guess how long the formula shortage will be an issue but advises families to work with their pediatricians and see if they can switch to a different brand or type of formula.

“For all of us as a community going forward, if there's a way we could have a milk bank, I think that will be fantastic,” she said.

A milk bank collects breastmilk from mothers who have more than their babies need, then screens, pasteurizes, and tests it and dispenses it to premature and fragile infants in need, either in hospitals or homes.

The American Academy of Pediatrics lists guidelines and standards as well as a statement as to how to help ease the impact of formula shortages.

It advises families to buy no more than 10 days to two weeks' supply of formula at a time, consider drug stores or smaller stores to find formula and, if feasible, buy formula online.

However, Dr. Kirsten Madea, medical director and incoming chief medical officer Johnson Health Center, said she doesn’t know if the majority of patients at the clinic can afford to continually get formula that way.

“Our patients primarily get their formula through a prescription that the provider writes and sends to the health department for the WIC program,” she said.

For most babies, it is OK to switch to any formula unless the baby has a very specific medical condition where they need what's called extensively hydrolyzed formula, or an amino acid-based formula and, according to Madea, that’s not where the shortage is.

“We’ve had the occasional call asking for a new prescription to be written by the provider to send it to their local health department with one of these alternatives,” she said. “That's the most common call. And I have yet to have a patient telling me they couldn't get formula.”

She advises parents to check social media groups dedicated to infant feeding and formula who are exchanging products.

Candice Brooks, an Amherst county mother, started the Facebook group Lynchburg Formula hunters, when she heard from more and more mothers who were having a hard time finding formula.

“I have all kinds of moms on my Facebook and I see them all posting, ‘Hey, do you know where this formula is?’ And they're all reaching out in different pages and different friends, and I was just like, ‘Hey, let's just get them all together in one place so we can all help each other out,” she said. “I hate to see babies being hospitalized from lack of food. It's quite ridiculous. That's the one thing you shouldn't have to worry about, is if your baby's going to eat.”

She has been amazed in the ways the community has come together.

Brooks said one lady joined the group solely to share photos of grocery store shelves indicating where formula is found. Those living states away are shipping formula to moms in need. Women who don’t know one another are picking it up for each other.

“Even people that aren’t moms are trying to help out,” she said. “The formula shortage is a bad thing but all we ever see is bad things and to see that everybody is coming together to try to help all these babies — little innocent babies can't help it — it's really sweet.”

Jackie Weaver, senior director for Centra’s Women's and Children's Services, said Abbott is its primary formula source and they have prioritized the special-care formulas.

“Any issues within hospital supply were related to the normal COVID supply-chain issues but did not at all reach patient level of concern because our buyers and formula partners have done an excellent job staying ahead. In the hospital, we have not had an interruption to product," she said.

She said donor milk bank donations go to Prolacta --a research driven company dedicated to advancing the science of human milk -- Prolacta then processes the milk by checking for infectious process or substances like when someone donates blood. The donated milk then goes into one large collection.

“This product comes back to us as human milk and human milk fortifier,” she said. “Currently, this milk is only used in our [Intensive Care Nursery] with very low birth weight babies. This product has a specific calorie balance we can then modify based on these baby's needs.”

Centra uses this product on very low birth weight babies because it helps reduce the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis, an intestinal condition that mostly affects premature babies.

“Our use of this product isn’t affected by formula availability but by patient type,” she said.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who serves on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released a video statement Tuesday regarding new steps being taken to address the baby formula shortage.

“I know people are really, really worried about this shortage of infant formula in the United States. The shortage is driven by the fact that the largest manufacturer in the U.S. had to have their plant closed down because of safety concerns,” he said. “The last thing we want is to have tainted infant formula on the market, but that's putting a short-term challenge in place that's really affecting a lot of families.”

Kaine said he joined a letter from 30 senators to the manufacturers last week, urging them to increase production.

"...[I]f you have a youngster and this is causing you direct challenge," Kaine said, "you should speak to your health care provider about alternative feeding strategies or you should also, if you're eligible for the WIC program, go to signupwic.com and you can get information about how the WIC program might help you through this difficult time. The good news is we're going to solve it, but we've got to do it as quickly as we can.”

