'Back to normal to some degree': Fitness centers tackle screening and cleaning challenges during pandemic

The Y still has members who are not comfortable with coming back inside the gym. Vinson-Spitzer said staffers understand that and are going to continue offering online classes and are thinking of launching outdoor groups for hiking, stroller walking and sunrise yoga.

“We want to let people know that we’ve had great success so far,” she said. “And yes, we are back to normal to some degree with modifications, but we are going to continue offering resources for those who don’t feel comfortable coming back.”

She said 78% of members had returned to the Y by the end of August.

“We are taking the extra effort, steps, expense, extra everything to make sure we’re keeping members safe and to let them know we are committed to their safety and health, not just by providing services but by going the extra mile to ensure we’re keeping you safe and healthy while you’re here,” she said.

Each local Y has a touchless digital thermometer used to take the temperature of each member before they are allowed to work out, and all members are encouraged to wear a mask before entering the group fitness rooms or using a machine.

Staff members rotate cleaning throughout the day but new cleaning stations have been introduced throughout the gym for members to clean their machines.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.