'Back to normal to some degree': Fitness centers tackle screening and cleaning challenges during pandemic

Though many gyms have reopened after having to temporarily close due to state-mandated restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, local fitness centers face a new challenge of maintaining safety precautions while staying open.
Misty Vinson-Spitzer, communications director for the YMCA of Central Virginia, said the Y is an important part of people’s lives, especially now, for mental and physical well-being.
The local YMCAs reopened about two months ago, and have reintroduced swim lessons and are planning to have a modified soccer season.
All Planet Fitness locations closed in mid-March, and the Lynchburg location inside River Ridge mall reopened June 8.
Becky Zirlen, spokeswoman for the fitness center, said the safety of employees and members is the No. 1 priority as locations continue to reopen.
“We are taking a number of steps to protect the health and well-being of our staff and members, which include enhanced cleanliness and sanitation policies and procedures, physical distancing measures in our large and spacious clubs, mask mandates, touchless check-in and more,” she said.
“Now more than ever it's important to stay active, in order to stay healthy and we look forward to safely and responsibly welcoming our members back to Planet Fitness."
The Y still has members who are not comfortable with coming back inside the gym. Vinson-Spitzer said staffers understand that and are going to continue offering online classes and are thinking of launching outdoor groups for hiking, stroller walking and sunrise yoga.
“We want to let people know that we’ve had great success so far,” she said. “And yes, we are back to normal to some degree with modifications, but we are going to continue offering resources for those who don’t feel comfortable coming back.”
She said 78% of members had returned to the Y by the end of August.
“We are taking the extra effort, steps, expense, extra everything to make sure we’re keeping members safe and to let them know we are committed to their safety and health, not just by providing services but by going the extra mile to ensure we’re keeping you safe and healthy while you’re here,” she said.
Each local Y has a touchless digital thermometer used to take the temperature of each member before they are allowed to work out, and all members are encouraged to wear a mask before entering the group fitness rooms or using a machine.
Staff members rotate cleaning throughout the day but new cleaning stations have been introduced throughout the gym for members to clean their machines.
