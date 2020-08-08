Back to school fair shifts gears under pandemic to help families

With a uniquely challenging school year ahead of them, hundreds of students from in and around Lynchburg got a helping hand Saturday with a backpack full of supplies.
Johnson Health Center workers knew they had to run the sixth annual Back to School Care Fair a little differently this time, directing families around the provider’s Atherholt Road location for a drive-through pickup.
Cars lined up in a steady stream for about an hour Saturday afternoon to receive colorful backpacks filled with supplies like notebooks, pencils, folders and of course, masks, from Johnson Health workers, board members and CEO Gary Campbell.
Taylor Cooke, Johnson Health’s lead patient engagement specialist, said she saw 512 students go home with backpacks last year — and supplies started to run out within an hour.
This year, there are a few new sponsors added to the list alongside returning ones, and her team was able to put together 600 backpacks.
Planning started at the beginning of the year, and it became clear to Cooke and others around mid-spring that they’d need to make it into a reduced-contact event, deciding on a drive-through model.
Although the fair has featured more activities from vendors to encourage students to show up and get the supplies with their families or meet Johnson’s caregivers, Cooke said it was important to organize the event to have the least amount of interaction possible to be safe during the pandemic.
Raychal Campbell said she took her three kids to the fair last year and added it was a fun event for them.
“I’m not too disappointed because everybody’s still willing to be out there regardless of the pandemic and try to help as much as possible, so that’s always a plus,” she said.
Instead of facilitating activities, staff members waved posters and signs they’d made to bring a little excitement to the afternoon.
“We’ve thought we can’t interact with them one-on-one and with activities, but we still want to have something nice for them there,” Cooke said.
Her team considered whether to devise a list of supplies that’d be more tailor fit to learning from home, but decisions on whether to hold schooling in-person or online largely have been in limbo until recently. Lynchburg City Schools resolved Tuesday to hold classes remotely through at least October.
“At the end of the day, hopefully they’ll be going back to school physically at some point … and even at home they’re going to need supplies as well,” she said.
Courtney Lyle came to the fair with her family for the first time this year, and said with the decision from the city school board being so recent, it’s hard to tell what her four kids will need going back to school. The fair provided an easy and convenient opportunity to get a few basics for whatever the school year might look like.
“It’s kind of confusing; we don’t know how this is going to play out or anything,” she said.
