Back to school fair shifts gears under pandemic to help families

Raychal Campbell said she took her three kids to the fair last year and added it was a fun event for them.

“I’m not too disappointed because everybody’s still willing to be out there regardless of the pandemic and try to help as much as possible, so that’s always a plus,” she said.

Instead of facilitating activities, staff members waved posters and signs they’d made to bring a little excitement to the afternoon.

“We’ve thought we can’t interact with them one-on-one and with activities, but we still want to have something nice for them there,” Cooke said.

Her team considered whether to devise a list of supplies that’d be more tailor fit to learning from home, but decisions on whether to hold schooling in-person or online largely have been in limbo until recently. Lynchburg City Schools resolved Tuesday to hold classes remotely through at least October.

“At the end of the day, hopefully they’ll be going back to school physically at some point … and even at home they’re going to need supplies as well,” she said.