Bank of the James reports higher first-quarter profit

Bank of the James' parent company Friday reported an increase in first-quarter profit.

Lynchburg-based Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported net income of $2.14 million, or 45 cents per share, up 16% from $1.84 million, or 38 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

Bank of the James Financial Group in December acquired Lynchburg-based Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor managing more than $650 million in assets.

This quarter was the first that showed income generated by the advisory firm, and in a news release, Bank of the James Financial Group President and CEO Bob Chapman said PWW generated gross fee income of about $1 million, which counted toward the parent company's noninterest income of $3.63 million, a 49% gain year over year.

Although a decrease in loan fees from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which ended in May 2021, lowered the company's interest income in the first quarter, other sources of income such as residential mortgage loan originations and residential mortgage sales contributed to a "strong start for 2022," Chapman said. The news release noted the bank company's asset quality is "exceptionally strong."

"The economic health of our served markets is generally very good. We are anticipating and addressing the new challenges facing customers, including rising interest rates, supply chain issues, a shortage of skilled workers and an inflationary environment," Chapman said in the release.

At the end of the first quarter, assets totaled $973.6 million, down from $987.6 million at the end of last year but up year over year. Deposits stood at $881.4 million, down from $887 million at the end of last year. Net loans were $588.9 million, up from $576.4 million at the end of last year.

Bank of the James' board of directors on Tuesday approved a quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share to be paid June 17 to stockholders of record as of June 3.

Bank of the James, founded in 1999, has offices in the Lynchburg region, as well as in Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke. Its plans for opening a new Peakland office in the former Wells Fargo location at 4105 Boonsboro Road remain on track for early fourth quarter.