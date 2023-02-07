Bank of the James’ parent company on Monday reported an increase in fourth-quarter profit, marking a new record high for a fourth quarter.

Lynchburg-based Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported net income of $1.95 million, or 42 cents per share, up 4.8% from $1.86 million, or 39 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

Bank of the James Financial Group also is the parent company of Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. That firm contributed 7 cents per share to earnings in the fourth quarter, said Bank of the James Executive Vice President and CFO Todd Scruggs.

“The Company’s solid fourth quarter and full-year earnings highlighted the Company’s operational efficiency, exceptionally strong asset quality and capital strength, and prompt adjustments in a rapidly shifting interest rate environment,” Bank of the James CEO Bob Chapman said in a news release.

At the end of the fourth quarter, assets totaled $928.6 million, down from $987.6 million at the end of 2021. Deposits stood at $848.1 million, down from $887.1 million. Net loans were $605.4 million, up from $576.5 million at the end of 2021.

Bank of the James’ board of directors on Jan. 17 approved a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share to be paid March 17 to stockholders of record as of March 3.

On Monday, the board approved a plan to repurchase up to $998,000 of company common stock during the next year beginning March 8. The company also repurchased stock in 2022, contributing about 3 cents per share to Bank of the James’ full-year earnings per share of $1.91.

Bank of the James, founded in 1999, has offices in the Lynchburg region, as well as in Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Roanoke and Wytheville.