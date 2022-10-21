Bank of the James reports record earnings in third quarter

Bank of the James' parent company on Friday reported a 37% increase in third-quarter profit and marked a new company record for quarterly net income.

Lynchburg-based Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported net income of $2.57 million, or 55 cents per share, up from $1.88 million, or 40 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

Bank of the James Financial Group also is the parent company of Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor.

"The Company’s record third quarter earnings and continued strong financial performance underscored the importance of balanced income contributions from a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and expanded wealth management services," CEO Bob Chapman said in a news release. "Maintaining high asset quality, focusing on operational efficiency and interest rate management supported strong bottom-line performance."

At the end of the quarter, assets totaled $962.6 million, down from $987.6 million at the end of last year. Deposits stood at $883 million, down from $887 million. Net loans were $614.1 million, up from $576.5 million at the end of last year.

Bank of the James' board of directors on Tuesday approved a quarterly dividend of eight cents per share to be paid Dec. 9 to stockholders of record as of Nov. 25. That's an increase from the previous quarter's dividend of seven cents per share.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 112,000 shares of its stock for about $1.4 million, at an average price of about $12.51 per share.

On Oct. 3, the bank opened its new Peakland branch in the former Wells Fargo location at 4105 Boonsboro Road, and the company plans to hold a grand opening Nov. 9.

The bank also opened a loan production office in Wytheville during the third quarter.

Bank of the James, founded in 1999, has offices in the Lynchburg region, as well as in Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Roanoke and Wytheville.