Bank of the James reports record quarterly earnings

Bank of the James' parent company on Friday reported an increase in second-quarter profit that represented a new high-water mark for the firm.

Lynchburg-based Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported net income of $2.29 million, or 48 cents per share, up 14% from $2.01 million, or 42 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

Bank of the James Financial Group also is the parent company of Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. That subsidiary contributed $668,000 in net income during the quarter, according to a news release.

In a news release, the bank company credited a balanced mix of income from commercial, retail and wealth-management services for its record-high quarterly earnings.

"The Company efficiently transitioned from the economic and pandemic-influenced climate of the past two years towards a more normalized environment, albeit one with new challenges and uncertainties, particularly inflation and a rapidly rising interest rate environment," Bob Chapman, president and CEO of the parent company and CEO of the bank, said in the release.

While bank executives remain "cautiously optimistic," Chapman said in an interview Bank of the James sees opportunities in all the markets where it does business, particularly when larger banks close their physical offices.

At the end of the second quarter, assets totaled $959.6 million, down from $987.6 million at the end of last year. Deposits stood at $875.3 million, down from $887 million. Net loans were $607.3 million, up from $576.5 million at the end of last year.

During the quarter, the bank was able to take out $300,000 from its allowance for loan losses, which is essentially a bucket of money set aside to handle loans in case they go bad, and reinvest it in staff: Any employees making $22 hourly or less received a dollar-an-hour raise, and the bank's minimum hourly wage for employees who have been there at least a year is now $16, Chapman said in an interview.

Bank of the James' board of directors on Tuesday approved a quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share to be paid Sept. 16 to stockholders of record as of Sept. 2.

On the same day, the board approved a plan to repurchase up to $500,000 of the company’s common stock through July 18, 2023.

Bank of the James, founded in 1999, has offices in the Lynchburg region, as well as in Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Roanoke and Wytheville.