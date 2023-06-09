BEDFORD — Teachers in Bedford County can no longer initiate discussions with students about sexual orientation or gender identity, after a recent decision from the school board Thursday evening.

Additionally, according to adopted Policy INB, classroom discussions of political and other controversial issues “shall be facilitated by teachers without violating the provisions outlined in this policy and utilizing an impartial and objective perspective of the subject matter.”

“This policy does not prohibit teachers from including in their instruction, as part of a course of study utilizing the textbooks and other instructional materials adopted in accordance with approved curriculum that includes the historical oppression of a particular group of people based on race, ethnicity, religion, disability status, or sex as well as based on class, nationality, geographic region and/or other differences,” the policy states.

The board approved the policy in a 5-1 vote with District 5 board member Georgia Hairston not present. Susan Mele voted against the policy; Matthew Holbrook, Dwayne Nelms, Marcus Hill, Susan Kirby and Christopher Daniels voted in favor of it.

Policy INB was first presented at an April 6 meeting, and the board had a split vote on it at its last regular meeting May 11.

Similarly to the May 11 meeting, community members, students and parents spoke both in favor and against the policy Thursday evening.

Amy Snead, of Moms for Liberty, whose organizational motto is to “educate and empower parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government,” spoke in favor of the policy.

Snead said if an “issue arises” such as gender identity or sexual orientation, the parents should always be involved in the first conversation “regardless of anything else.”

“This policy, as written, serves to support parental rights and it ensures that a parent is the person who discusses controversial issues,” Snead said.

Mary Katherine Bennett, who is also in favor of the policy, said it is “fantastic.”

“I hate that this has become almost a circus show, but the bottom line is, you have parents who are not going to stand down … we want what's best for all the children, and you can be kind and loving without putting forth any sort of agenda on either side to these children,” she said.

Cindy Younghouse, parent and pediatric nurse who spoke against the policy, said everyone in the schools deserves to feel safe and that it’s “non-negotiable.”

Younghouse said Virginia schools aren’t currently safe for LGBTQ+ students.

“We all know one teacher can make a tremendously positive difference in a young person’s life. Policy INB will take that support away, creating a school environment where both students and teachers will fear for their safety, possibly exacerbating staff vacancies,” Younghouse said.

Cindy Gillespie, a Bedford County teacher and parent who spoke against the policy, said not every student lives in a “supportive, loving home environment.”

She asked the board to take the paragraph out of the policy, which states that teachers “shall not engage in discussion with students about sexual orientation or gender identity,” which the board amended to “not initiate.”

“These students get this love and support from their school’s mom or dad, known to you as teachers, secretaries, counselors, custodians, cafeteria staff, bus drivers and other adults at the school,” Gillespie said.

During discussion amongst the board on policy INB, Daniels made a motion to adopt it but amend “engage” in the second to last paragraph to “initiate.”

The policy will read as follows:

“In addition, teachers shall not initiate discussions with students about sexual orientation or gender identity. “Sexual orientation” is defined as an individual’s physical, romantic, and/or emotional attraction to people of the same and/or different gender. “Gender identity” is defined as an individual’s personal conception of their gender.”

Kirby, who voted against the policy on May 11, said she did not vote in favor of it because for some students, the teacher is “the only one that a student feels safe going to talk to.”

The changing of the word in the policy from “engage” to “initiate” was a factor in her change of voting.

“I did not want that line of communication cut off completely,” Kirby said.

Mele, who voted against the policy, asked if the board could review this policy again with parents, students and the committee to see if the group can make it “less broad.”

“If we don’t have clear expectations about reasonableness or controversial even, then that leaves it open to interpretation by each individual,” she said.

Hill responded by saying, “we are telling parents that we are putting this back on them to take care of the home.”

“Not for our teachers, our administrators or anybody in this school system to handle any type of gender identity or sexual orientation in the classroom,” he said.

Superintendent Marc Bergin ended the discussion by addressing concerns of the adopted policy — stating the discussions portion of the policy pertains to classroom instruction and it does not prohibit a student from initiating a conversation with a "trusted teacher or counselor" about personal concerns.

“In response to the concern that changes in this policy are going to create an environment of discrimination, I want to be very clear, we do not tolerate discrimination against any student or staff member with regards to characteristics. School is and must always remain a safe place for everyone,” he added.