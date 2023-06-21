The National Parks Service is asking visitors along the Blue Ridge Parkway to be "bear aware" after several bear encounters, including in the campsites at the Peaks of Otter Campground near Bedford, according to a news release.

The beginning of the parkway's visitor season coincides with early feeding season for bears, resulting in "human and bear encounters" in several spots on the 469-mile park, the release said.

While the National Parks Service hasn't closed the campground at Peaks of Otter, rangers have closed trails in the area of Bull Mountain in Asheville, North Carolina. That closure is expected to remain through the end of the June.

“Visitors are encouraged to be BearWise® when visiting bear country,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Wildlife Biologist Tom Davis in the news release. “These early season encounters are not out of the ordinary, however we want to use them as an opportunity to remind visitors that their actions in the park can help keep themselves, other park visitors, and wildlife safe.”

Visitors and neighbors to the parkway are reminded to:

• Maintain situational awareness. If you encounter a bear, back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave; or make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans together to scare the bear away.

• Keep dogs on a leash. Pets must be kept on a leash no longer than six feet while in the park. Leashes protect your dog from becoming lost, getting too close to others, and disturbing (or being disturbed by) wildlife.

• Keep food out of sight. Mandatory food storage regulations are in effect in all park campgrounds, picnic areas and backcountry campsites. All food, coolers, utensils, cook stoves and other food related items must be stored out of sight in a closed vehicle or in a bear-proof food storage locker.

For more bear safety tips, visit BearWise.org. If you encounter a bear while on the parkway, call (828) 298-2491 or stop at the nearest visitor center to report the encounter.