Bedford-based skate ministry off to rolling start

Holed up in summer 2020 with COVID-19 and frustrated, Karla Powell heard a calling to work with youth on somewhat familiar territory.

Her husband and son had spent a good deal of time during the pandemic at the Bedford Skate Park, and while Powell doesn’t skate herself, she wanted to stitch it into a Christian youth group.

A Bedford native, Powell already was coordinating ministry work to help fill general gaps in the community by collecting food and other basic supplies for those in need. Linking that work to skateboarding, she started monthly Christian outreach at the park last year by closing out open skate lessons for youth with a devotional and a snack. Together, those efforts made up Anxious for Nothing, which was registered as a nonprofit this year.

The first meet-up of the skate ministry drew about 60 youth, Powell said, and as interest in the group stayed steady, she started to envision a devoted community center where she and other volunteers could have more personal communication with the children.

“We’re just trying to remind them how important it is to be in a community with each other,” she said.

Powell got a major leg up on making that happen from Blue Ridge Community Church, where her family attends services, and Liberty University campus recreation.

In the spring, the skate ministry started meeting at the church’s Bedford campus at the Westgate shopping center for prayer and pizza every Friday evening, though there wasn’t equipment there to skate on. During the summer, the ministry brought a mobile skate ramp — called the Ark — to different parts of the greater Lynchburg area that they’d built themselves.

When LU closed its Liberty Mountain Skate Park during the summer, Powell said it allowed the ministry to break down and move the indoor equipment from there to Bedford. Getting both an indoor space and that equipment in the span of a few months made 2021 “amazing, and blew our minds,” she said.

Now, she said, anywhere from 60 to 85 youth show up on most Friday evenings to practice skating, do homework, worship and just hang out.

“It really is interesting how the skate community works … once it gets out, people come,” she said.

Most of the youth come there already skating or with an interest in skating, but Powell said it’s open for all — some members have started their own band. Anxious for Nothing provides some skateboards, scooters and safety equipment for children to use through donations it’s received, and all of the children sign waivers before they start rolling.

Darla McGuire had been taking her son Sammy to skate parks all over the area for years when she came across the group this summer on social media. Though he had no idea, McGuire was on the lookout for a youth group for him where he could really connect.

“It’s just a neat safe place for them to do what they like to do and be around positive and good influences,” she said.

McGuire, who lives in Concord, said there’s a good mixture of youth who are there at least partially for the ministry aspect, as well as those who just want to skate — and meeting on Friday evenings with pizza seems to be a win for everyone.

Most of the skaters hail from around Bedford, Powell said, but others like Sammy come from elsewhere in the greater Lynchburg area and beyond. She said she’s trying to grow support from the pre-existing skate communities in the area and has met a few instructors by going out and talking to people who’ve been on the scene a while.

She rejects perceptions of the skating community having a rough reputation, saying, “that’s really not the culture at all, it’s encouraging and celebratory.”

Powell added she hopes the ministry will be a way for that community to be seen in a different light.

“Honestly, I feel like people just want to be validated and loved,” she said.

