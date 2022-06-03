Bedford bells to honor D-Day fallen

The Bedford County Courthouse clock tower bell will chime 20 times on Monday to honor those who died during the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion in Normandy, France, officials said.

Bedford county and town officials said in a news release the effort is part of Freedom Rings Global, "an event to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day by ringing bells in localities across the world.

"Freedom Rings Global began in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic halted many in-person D-Day anniversary events."

Churches in the Bedford area also plan to ring their bells, the news release said.

The 20 rings represent the men who died that day; 19 were from Company A and one was from Company F.

Prior to ringing the bells, the Bedford Boys Tribute Center will host a wreath-laying event at 6:15 p.m. in front of the courthouse.