BEDFORD — After hearing from more than a dozen residents opposed to a planned manufacturing building and workshop on U.S. 460 in the New London area of Forest, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to deny the rezoning application.

Accupoint Surveying Design, LLC on behalf of Burnopp Metal, LLC sought changing the 9-acre parcel from Low Density Residential, R-1, to General Commercial, C-2, to allow the facility. A crowd that included 17 speakers during a public hearing Monday opposed the rezoning, voicing concerns over increased traffic, noise, pollutants, negative effects on property values and incompatibility with the surrounding area.

Jacob Burnopp, the property owner, needed the rezoning and a special use permit, which failed to move forward after the board’s denial, to establish “industry Type 1,” retail and storage uses on the site adjacent to 11325 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike. He said the goal was to manufacture metal roofing products indoors on land fronting the highway.

“We feel like it something that is needed in this area,” Burnopp said. “One of the main purposes of this building is the view. We want it to be a very good looking building. We want to draw in some public and have some really nice storefront.”

He said the facility would not be unsightly or detrimental to the surrounding area as far as noise or smoke.

“We want to make it customer-friendly and having this space on [U.S.] 460 will be our advertisement,” Burnopp said.

A few supervisors pressed Burnopp on why he bought residential-zoned property with a zoning intention that wasn’t yet authorized by county officials and asked if he considered an industrial and business park nearby. Burnopp said he spent hundreds of thousands on the property and he would have to spend more to locate in the business park.

“I just don’t feel like it’s my responsibility because you got a bad deal,” Supervisor Mickey Johnson told Burnopp of changing the zoning.

“I don’t want to do anything that makes us poor neighbors,” Burnopp said.

Many who spoke were from the Somerset Meadows residential community near the site. Joyce Duntil, who lives on Colby Drive in that neighborhood, said residents have worked hard to build their homes and take pride in their properties in a residential-zoned area to protect it from commercial and industrial projects. The planned facility is too close to those homes and is better suited on commercial-zoned property, multiple residents said.

“Why would the board even consider rezoning when there far more suitable areas nearby that would not infringe on the comfort of residents,” Duntil said. “This would be very unhealthy and disruptive to our daily lives.”

Jose Aguirre, of Colby Drive, said he moved to his current home several years ago for a better quality of life that would be threatened by the project.

“We are first account witnesses of the impact of over commercialization and industrialization near residential areas in northern Virginia,” Aguirre said. “We wanted to get away from that type of lifestyle and living. … These types of operations need to be away from residential areas such as ours.”

Seana Gunn said her backyard overlooks U.S. 460 and the project borders her land. She and her husband fell in love with the scenery and expressed concern with noise pollution and other effects.

“After working long hours at our jobs that pay Bedford County taxes we feel we have a right to enjoy our home,” Gunn told the board. “We’re always happy to see another business come to Bedford County. However, this one belongs in an industrial park or a larger parcel that does not back up to residential neighborhoods, especially one that is growing and has tons of families. Our health, our children’s health and our property values are relying on you.”

Robert Stanley, a Colby Drive resident, said he worked in the sheet metal industry for 38 years.

“I can tell you it’s not a pretty sight,” Stanley said. “I just don’t want to live in this type of environment. No. 1 is the noise.”

Jon Dutil said he and his family built their house in Summerset Meadows more than two years ago and saved money to build there to not be near such an industrial use.

“It would be detrimental to our lives,” he said. “We just really cannot have this in our backyard.”

Hugh Bugg, of Colby Drive, said he feels sorry for Burnopp but the zoning doesn’t work in his favor.

“This is heavy manufacturing going against R-1. That just doesn’t happen,” Bugg said.

Jennifer Lampley, a resident in that area of New London, said she has nine people in her household, and one of her five children has asthma.

“We should not be afraid to breathe the air around our homes,” Lampley said.

David Durochek, a business owner, said the properties alone that border Burnopp’s property are assessed at more than $5 million combined.

“These zoning laws are put into place to protect situations just like this,” Durochek said. “Everybody bought there, built these million dollar houses there knowing that was residential. You couldn’t build this there. And so it’s basically wrong to rezone it at that point.”

Durochek said he is pro-businesses but the site doesn’t work for the proposed use and he hopes it can get approved at another site.

“It’s definitely trying to put something there that’s not supposed to go there,” Durochek said.

Burnopp said he doesn’t see houses working out at the property.

“Some kind of business needs to go there,” Burnopp said. “It will bring jobs to the community. It can be an asset to all of these people.”

Johnson said he thinks Burnopp was misled when he bought it as far as the future zoning. Supervisor Charla Bansley said she is pro-business, favors more jobs and wishes Burnopp all the best in finding a more suitable location.

“I just agree with the neighbors that this industrial use is out of place in this neighborhood,” Bansley said.