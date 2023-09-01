BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday that executes a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for Verizon’s Wheats Valley and Big Island Broadband Project.

In March, the county contracted with Verizon to extend broadband fiber to unserved homes in the Wheats Valley and Big Island areas remaining from a 2019 VATI broadband project, county engineer Erik Smedley said.

“This project fulfills outstanding VATI [Virginia Telecommunication Initiative] grant obligations from back in 2019 and would allow Bedford County to seek reimbursement for approximately $883,000 in state funds,” he said.

Smedley said the grant money was not disbursed four years ago due to these remaining service gaps. The current Verizon project fulfills the original 2019 grant obligations and entitles Bedford County to receive the withheld money, he said.

The county is required to enter into a new contract with VDHCD to process grant reimbursements. The contract includes reporting and administration requirements consistent with Bedford County’s 2022 VATI projects. The total project cost is $2.4 million with $720,358 contributed by Bedford County and the remaining $1.68 million paid for by Verizon, according to county documents.

In August 2022, the county advertised a request for proposals to address service gaps from the 2019 VATI broadband project. Proposals were received in September 2022 and two months later, the board authorized the award of a contract to Verizon for the Wheats Valley and Big Island areas.

The Verizon broadband project is well underway, Smedley said. An update on the work is expected to come before the board of supervisors this fall, he said.

Also Monday, the board voted to approve a resolution that re-advertises a request for proposals to redevelop the former Body Camp Elementary School building. The school, which closed in 2015, was a community anchor for decades and is currently vacant.

The one-story structure with a gymnasium totals 31,142 square feet, according to county documents. The original 16,648-square-foot-building opened in 1953 and included eight classrooms, a library, cafeteria and administrative offices.

Two additions were completed, an additional 6,512 square feet of classroom space in 1965 and a roughly 8,000-square-foot gym and music room in 1992.

In late 2021, the county advertised a Request for Proposal to purchase or lease the former school, proposals were received, and the board agreed to allow one group to perform due diligence on redeveloping the site, according to county documents. During this period, several additional parties have expressed interest in the site — the original group continues to explore its redevelopment plans but is open to a potential partnership or shared use of facilities.

By advertising the RFP again, all interested parties have an opportunity to submit as a proposal and the original group has an opportunity to submit an updated plan, according to the county.