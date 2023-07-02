BEDFORD — As short-term rentals rise in popularity in Bedford County, the county’s board of supervisors is pursuing a revamped ordinance to better regulate the use in nine residential, agricultural and commercial zoning districts.

The board voted Monday to move the planned ordinance change to the Bedford County Planning Commission for a public hearing. County Administrator Robert Hiss said the commission is expected to hold that hearing Aug. 1. Based on the commission’s action, the board could hold its public hearing tentatively as soon as Aug. 28, he said.

Jordan Mitchell, the county’s director of community development, reviewed the proposed ordinance change with supervisors Monday. He said the department has done much research on the topic and has spoken with other localities, picking up ideas from some counties similar to Bedford.

Stronger enforcement and ensuring short-term rentals are properly registered are the driving factors for the new ordinance, he said.

“This is a pretty comprehensive ordinance change,” Mitchell said, adding it probably should have been done a long time ago. “I think the citizens will probably tell you that too, especially the ones that call our office and we really have to tell them ‘I can’t find the violation’ and I know they’re frustrated. I know this ordinance will certainly address that.”

The proposed ordinance change requires yearly registration of a short-term rental through issuance of a zoning permit, though some exemptions are allowed through the real estate market, according to county documents. Overnight guests are limited to two adults per bedroom and no change in outdoor appearance of a dwelling unit or premises can occur, the proposed language states.

The proposed ordinance also establishes a penalty of $500 for failing to register a short-term rental before that use occurs. It also would prevent registering a short-term rental upon more than three violations of any applicable local laws, ordinances or regulations related to the use for a period by the county’s zoning administrator but not to exceed two years, the draft ordinance text states.

The ordinance also proposes requiring all short-term rentals served by privately operated sewage disposal systems to provide evidence of the septic tank being pumped out within three years when registering, a measure that drew discussion from the board at Monday’s meeting.

Supervisor Tommy Scott said he feels it is “overkill” for some short-term rental properties to require when septic tanks will be pumped out.

“I put it on my calendar, pumping every three years,” Scott said. “But I don’t want Bedford County coming in and telling me I need it to pump it every three years. It’s just every time we turn around we put more regulations, more government telling you what to do and all that. I just get tired of it.”

Supervisor Bob Davis said if he owned a short-term rental with a septic tank he would pump it out at the end of each renting season and questioned why property owners would take the chance of overburdening those systems.

Mitchell addressed the increase in short-term rentals over the past few years, especially in the Smith Mountain Lake area, and the heavy staff work it takes to track them and enforce zoning regulations.

“We’re starting to see a lot more rentals not just in the summer months, we’re starting to see a lot more in the winter months, especially with COVID. A lot of people come to the lake year-round.”

Supervisor John Sharp, who represents much of Forest, said he knows of people who only do short-term rentals around college graduation in May and make enough from renting to pay their mortgage.

Davis said his business services short-term rentals and added: “They are all over Bedford County. They’re just not at Smith Mountain Lake.”

A crucial part of the proposed new ordinance, Mitchell said, is requiring a property maintenance plan for short-term rental operators. That plan lays out the floorplan of the dwelling, local points of contact to respond to complaints including garbage disposal, tenant management, number of permitted overnight guests, parking information, location of fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, utilities and anything else to ensure code compliance. The plan shall be posted in a visible location in the rental and be provided part as part of the contract agreement with tenants, according to the proposed ordinance.

Hiss said a vacant planner position in the community development department is targeted to be used for short-term rentals and code compliance.

Mitchell told the board he could give tons of examples of tenants overcrowding homes and the new ordinance aims to step up enforcement, much of which is done through tracking advertisements.

“They’ll sleep in the bathroom, if you let them do it. Right now our ordinance just doesn’t go after that,” Mitchell told supervisors. “If the ad is out there ‘we can sleep 16 people overnight’ — I got you.”

The board stopped short of imposing daytime occupancy restrictions and limiting the amount of short-term rentals in the county.

“I think it’s a good question,” Davis said of a potential cap on short-term rentals. “It’s a free country, you can do as you want to, but at the same time I think I know that I like my kids to continue to live here in Bedford. None of them wants to live on a quarter-acre postage stamp. They like their privacy and they like a nice sized lot. So I think we need to take some of [these] things into consideration … there may come a point where we should consider limiting these.”

Sharp said he doesn’t favor limiting the number of short-term rentals, citing capitalism and the free market.

Edgar Tuck, the board’s chair, said homeowner associations also should be involved in matters of daytime occupancy with short-term rentals.

“Since 80% of these are the lake, a majority are in a homeowner’s association,” Tuck said. “If they want this to be more restrictive, they absolutely, as an HOA, can do that and not involve us. I’m not keen on daytime occupancy. If the HOA wants to do that, have at it.”

Pamela Pitcher, a county resident, addressed the board on short-term rentals Monday during public comments. She complained of short-term rental abuses from multiple tenants at the same dwelling she has seen.

“We cannot even go out on our porch,” Pitcher told the board. “What is [it] going to take for us to be heard? My husband and I come home not knowing what [we] are going to encounter and are not feeling safe in our home.”

She said short-term renters she has come across are there to party and get loud without regard to neighbors and she feels decisions county officials have made in the past year in regard to short-term rentals “clearly supported profit over people.”

“They are given more rights and privileges in our neighborhood than full-time residents,” Pitcher said.