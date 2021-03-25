Bedford brewery responds to emailed insults with new beer supporting service workers

“You just try to do the best you can during this pandemic,” he said. “They’ve always been up front with everyone about the rules. And as for Brittany, she’s the biggest sweetheart in the world.”

He said staff members are working as hard as they can just to stay open and he doesn’t understand why customers are trying to hassle them.

“If people want to be idiots about it, so be it, but don’t be surprised to be called out on it,” he said. “You’re going there to have a beer; lighten up, dude.”

Sanfrantella said Canterbury has been doing a great job of holding staff together and has kept things moving forward in a positive way all throughout the pandemic.

“And so you know for her to be labeled a b---- and for her to receive that sort of feedback just for doing her job is, we think, ridiculous, and so we just want to have fun with it and we wanted to take the opportunity to turn it into a positive situation,” she said.

Dave Henderson, owner of The Water Dog at 1016 Jefferson St. in Lynchburg, said his experiences during the pandemic are very similar to those of other restaurants in the area and said it is unfortunate that there are people with a chip on their shoulder related to mask policies.