Business owners in downtown Bedford are working through both emotions and logistics as they process the aftermath of a fire on South Bridge Street that damaged two businesses.

At about 10:45 a.m. last Friday, multiple 911 calls came pouring in to Bedford Communications about a fire in the small business Sister to Sister Café and Catering, at 121 S. Bridge Street in downtown Bedford.

The Bedford Fire Department, Moneta Fire Department, Forest Fire Department, ambulances, a Bedford County Fire and Rescue Medic unit, and the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene. Together, crews got the fire controlled by about 11:45 a.m. and extinguished the rest by about 1 p.m. — but the building suffered catastrophic damage. No one was injured in the blaze.

“When you have a building like that, and you put your dream into something, your vision — because it is a vision — you put it into a building, and you see it thrive, and you see it grow, and you see how it changes you as a person and how it changes your community — that is a loss. It’s like a death, and that’s the way I have felt,” said Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister.

The neighboring building at 119 S. Bridge Street sustained water and smoke damage. Firefighters broke four windows to gain access to the burning next-door building and cut some ventilation holes in the roof, according to Will Yeager, owner of Peace of Mind Civil Engineering, which is at that address.

The buildings on the row have fire walls between them since they are all adjoined, Walters said.

The fire was ruled accidental following investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s office that found “an LP Gas appliance malfunctioned and fire spread quickly to a window casing.” The gas continued to feed the fire, causing it to rapidly spread throughout the building, according to a news release.

Walters launched the catering business and café 10 years ago. It was the third business Walters has owned in town by the name of Sister to Sister, following a boutique store and a cleaning service. The name is inspired by Walter’s Christian faith, she said: She has biological sisters, but her business refers to her many sisters in Christ.

On Friday morning, Walters was in her home when she heard a knock at her door and was told her building was on fire.

At first, Walters thought the friend who alerted her meant her home was on fire somewhere, perhaps in the garage.

“She said, ‘No, your downtown building.’ I was like, ‘What?’” Walters said.

Panic gripped Walters as she tried to take in the news, leaving her scarcely able to breathe, she said.

Walters headed downtown as quickly as she could. What she saw was devastating.

“I thought, ‘Well, luckily they’ll get it out. It will just be water damage. I’ll be able to clean it up.’ That’s what I’m thinking. But when I got to Bedford, and I saw that it was totally gone... that was the devastation part of it,” Walters said.

Walters lost everything in the building. Her three rooms full of catering supplies are gone, and the café front and kitchen are destroyed.

Walters purchased the building about 10 years ago when she launched the business. The historic structure was built in the 1800s, she said. This loss of history adds a layer to the heartbreak of losing the business she worked so hard and lovingly to build.

“I bought that building. I gutted the building out, and I put a café and a catering business in it. We were getting ready to do the upstairs for an Airbnb,” Walters said. “Got all the plans to do that, was getting ready to start it, and then this happened.”

Catering was what Walters said she planned to focus on when she launched the business. The sit-in café happened rather by accident, but she came to love that enterprise as well.

For many events she worked, Walters let her clients use any supplies they needed free of charge, so long as they returned everything: tablecloths, cutlery, whatever they found among her inventory.

“I did not rent my stuff to them. I let them use them, because a lot of people, their budgets aren’t like other peoples’ budgets. Some people have different budgets, and I was one of those people that would let anybody look at anything that I had, and they were more than welcome to use it as long as they returned it,” Walters said.

The café was ultimately volunteer-run, Walters said, although she often hired help for catering.

Friends or college students in need of community service hours would stop in to help prepare orders, and the café became a regular place for many community members.

“Meatloaf Tuesday” has been around since day one, and became something much anticipated among the customer base, Walters said.

Walters also uses her business and resources to help those in need. Her business was designed to give back, she said. All the tip money goes back into the community, for example, according to Walters. Sometimes she feeds people who have no money, or pays for certain things anonymously when she sees a need.

“When somebody’s in need, I’ve always been there to help them,” Walters said. “That’s why God puts us in situations, and when I’m blessed, you bless other people.”

Walters said she has been met with a tremendous outpouring support from friends and community members since the fire.

Fellow business owners and friends Nancy and Mark Pauley started a GoFundMe campaign for Walters, despite her protests against it.

While she is grateful, Walters finds it hard to accept help so freely and generously given. Although she has a heart for service and charity, and loves providing similar support for others, Walters said she struggles to accept it in return.

“It’s just so many acts of kindness and support. That was overwhelming for me, because I am the person on the other end of it. I am a giver. I’m not a receiver,” Walters said. “I’ve always been that way since I was a child… But being a receiver, on the other end, is really difficult for me.”

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser had brought in $5,190, according to the GoFundMe website. Still others have donated money directly to Walters, she said, and multiple people have offered to let her use their kitchen space so she can fulfil her upcoming catering jobs.

Walters said she was grateful for all her community has been doing to support her so far, and she also thanked the fire crews who responded quickly and efficiently to the scene.

The building was insured, and Walters said she will work with engineers and other professionals going forward to find out whether it can be salvaged in any way — and if not, what to do.

Yeager said he and his team are taking things “one day at a time.” The business was fully insured, and are is working through all the logistics.

“Generally on a nice day, we would have been out in the field and wouldn’t have been here,” Yeager said. “It was just a very lucky thing that nobody got hurt, and the response was what it was.”

Peace of Mind Civil Engineering is seeking office space for temporary lease, Yeager said.

The community support he has received from the Bedford community is likewise tremendous. Multiple people have offered space for him to use so business operations can continue, Yeager said.

In the midst of the hardship, the same faith that inspired the name of Walters' business is sustaining her.

“I know that God has the biggest plan for me. I don’t understand it, but God’s always in control,” Walters said.