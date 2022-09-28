Bedford Centerfest hits record turnout

In its 41st year, Bedford's annual Centerfest hit a record turnout.

Three thousand or more people flowed steadily through the six-block sprawl of this year’s Centerfest in downtown Bedford last Saturday, the largest crowd recorded since the Central Virginia Business Coalition took over Centerfest operations in 2018, according to Heather Alto, executive director of CVABC. The turnout might be the highest ever, and certainly is in recent memory.

More than 125 artisans and vendors set up, representing a mix of both returning and first-timers to Centerfest. Business was hopping while live music provided the soundtrack of the day. Food, handmade wares, games, a bounce house and various organizations and local businesses came from all over. The annual event regularly draws vendors and visitors from within the area and out of state.

Alto said the turnout was likely due to multiple factors. This year, Centerfest changed its event date to a weekend with fewer other events going on, reducing competition. On top of enjoying beautiful weather, Alto said many people are itching to get out and about more after two years of a global pandemic. This year represented a “return to normal” of sorts, she said.

The event was so successful that four food trucks ran out of food, Alto said — something that has never happened before.

Turman Forest Products, which has a sawmill located in Bedford that is part of a larger business with locations throughout Central and Southwest Virginia, returned as the title sponsor of this year’s Centerfest.

While the sawmill facility itself has been a fixture in Bedford since 1982, Turman Forest Products has only owned it and operated there since 2018. Centerfest seemed like the perfect way to promote name recognition and network with other local businesses and community members, said Joshua Bond, manager of Turman Forest Products.

“Centerfest is great,” he said. “You get a lot of people, get exposure and really get that name recognition for Turman Forest Products and the Turman Group.”

Laura Watts, an artisan who specializes in homemade candles and home décor with her Simply Summerville business, sold out of her products during her fourth year of vending at Centerfest.

“For me, Centerfest is a must-do every year,” Watts said.

With an online Etsy store and partnerships selling at three different boutiques, the lifelong artist said Centerfest is also one of the least stressful vendor events thanks to effective organization and support from CVABC staff.

“The community of Bedford is just such a family, and that’s how I feel every time I go and vend at that event,” Watts said.

Alto and the CVABC team already are thinking ahead to next year’s Centerfest.