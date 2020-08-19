Bedford Christian Free Clinic closing after 28 years of service

The small clinic, staffed by volunteers and open for appointments two days a week, would have been hard pressed to meet federal regulations to become Medicaid eligible.

“We just could not foresee being able to become Medicaid-compliant,” Craighead said. “It would have involved an investment of several hundred thousand dollars, really. We would almost have to guarantee being available to have 24/7 services. We would have to upgrade equipment. We would have to hire additional staff.”

Sparse staffing was another contributing factor in the decision to close the clinic.

Craighead said over the years, it has been difficult to keep adequate volunteer staffing. Currently, there are about eight regular volunteers, comprised of doctors, nurse practitioners and administrative personnel. Some volunteer medical professionals are retirees, Craighead said.

Virginia and Kenneth Thelan of Franklin County, a husband-and-wife team of MDs who have worked together throughout their careers, have spent the last several years post-retirement volunteering at the free clinic.