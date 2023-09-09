BEDFORD — A new Kubota dealership is planned in a former Family Dollar location on U.S. 460 in the Montvale area of Bedford County.

RYT LLC, the applicant, seeks a special use permit for the equipment sales and rental use operation planned at 11400 West Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike. The Bedford County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend approval to the county’s board of supervisors.

The concept plan for the application details no improvements to the existing building and the applicant plans to display equipment for sale, including tractors and lawnmowers, on two parcels close to the highway.

“This project will take a current vacant commercial building as well as two vacant lots and repurpose it for commercial sales,” Jordan Mitchell, the county’s director of community development, read from the pending permit application. The impact on adjoining properties is minimal, the application states.

Commissioners expressed concern with trees on the property shielding visibility to the building and they want to make sure the new business does well.

“I’m tickled to see something go in there,” Commissioner John Briscoe said. “I’m all for it.”

Commissioner Jeff Burdette said, “Any time we can reuse a vacant building, get it back into useful production, is a great thing. Tractors and mowers are very important in this county, especially in that area of the county.”

Also during the meeting, commissioners discussed a potential zoning ordinance change that will allow residents to have chickens on parcels smaller than .25 acres in size. The ordinance currently allows chickens at single-family home lot sizes at least .25 acres in size. The zoning change needs more review and is expected to come forward for more discussion and possible action at a future meeting, according to Mitchell.