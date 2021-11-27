Bedford Community Christmas Station seeking to provide Christmas assistance for those in need

In this season of giving, a Bedford-based nonprofit that provides holiday assistance to community members in need expects to help 235 families have a special Christmas, according to the organization’s co-presidents, Lori Moorman and Patricia Brown.
Bedford Community Christmas Station, which officially began in 2006, runs several seasonal and year-round programs, including a food pantry, Shoes for Students, and Easter Eggstra — but the holiday season’s Christmas assistance program, called Christmas Selection eXpress, is one of its biggest, and this is its 16th year.
Located near downtown Bedford, Bedford Community Christmas Station sets up each year as a store stocked with new and donated goods, ranging from clothing and personal care products, to household items, to toys and books. During the holiday season, it opens up for qualifying low-income families, seniors, and adults with disabilities in Bedford County to select toys and other gifts for the holidays. Eligible families and individuals can apply for assistance through the organization. The application period for 2021 has closed.
With a base of about 150 total volunteers, about 20 of whom work consistently year-round, the Christmas Selection eXpress program draws the largest number of volunteers, Brown said.
“It is uncanny the amount of hours that go into making this place operate year-round, and then it’s staggering just to create for Christmas,” Moorman said as volunteers worked stocking shelves and processing or packaging items.
Some former clients of the Bedford Community Christmas Station have gone on to serve as volunteers, board members, or donors for the organization once they reached a more stable financial, economic situation, Moorman said.
“On more than one occasion, they’ve driven up in the parking lot with just tons of stuff to give. ‘You were there for me. Now I want to be there for others,’” Brown said.
After devoting many hours and energies to setting up and stocking the Christmas shop weeks before opening up to customers, some clocking in up to 11 hours per day in the volunteer log book, volunteers help facilitate the holiday shopping experience for clients.
Shoppers are invited into the store at scheduled times, where volunteers check them in, escort them through the various departments, making sure each shopper gets what they want and need before helping them load the goods into shoppers’ vehicles.
“When we first started the program in 2006, one of the main things that we said we wanted to provide, [was] an atmosphere where folks could come and have dignity,” Brown said.
The store is designed to offer a shopping experience for customers where they can choose what they need, rather than being handed a pre-packaged box of things the organization assumes are wanted or needed.
Items are priced as various numbers of “points,” and customers purchase things for others and themselves with the points provided instead of using money. Boxes of food, personal hygiene products, and cleaning products also are provided.
In addition to supplying material goods, Brown said Bedford Community Christmas Station meets another need: prayer and spiritual support for clientele. As a Christian-based organization, the missions go hand in hand.
After the Christmas Selection eXpress, Bedford Community Christmas Station reaches out to other local charities and donates unsold items left from the holiday program, so everything always goes to help someone else.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause an increase in the number of families applying for Christmas assistance — in fact, Brown and Moorman said, the number of applicants was reduced during Christmas 2020, possibly due to factors such as federal stimulus checks or opting not to go out in a risky public health situation — supply chain disruptions and recent inflation may impact the organization’s stock for next year since some items have been harder to obtain.
While many items are donated, the organization also purchases things from stores in the region, often shopping post-holiday sales to stock up on inventory for the following year’s operations.
Long-time volunteers and fundraising committee co-chairs Lynn Posid and Susan Raper said they were unable to obtain vacuums for the shop this year due to supply chain disruption, and Brown and Moorman said for the first time, they struggled to find enough winter coats and warm pajamas — two of the biggest identified needs — for the same reasons.
Although inflation and supply chain disruptions make it harder to lay out a solid plan for the next year, Brown said God always provides. The co-presidents are confident things will still fall together.
“That glass isn’t half-full,” Moorman said. “It is full.”
Bedford Community Christmas Station is supported financially and materially by donors, a trust fund, and grants. From March through October every year, the organization is open for fundraising sales, where members of the public can shop regardless of income status, and purchase items. Every cent from these sales goes to stocking the store for the families in need.
“We could not do what we do without the support of the community,” Moorman said.
This year, the group took on an extra project: donating items to support Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett.
When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban late last summer, droves of citizens fled the country if they were able, with hundreds coming to the United States. With nothing but the clothes on their backs — and that clothing not made for the impending cold seasons — members of the Brookhill Wesleyan Church in Forest, of which Brown is a member, mobilized to help by collecting donations of winter clothing and footwear, plus toys for refugee children.
Some church members and leaders had visited Fort Pickett to play soccer with some of the refugees, where at the time, about 6,000 Afghans were staying. Another 5,000 were expected on the way, Brown said. Realizing her organization had supplies that could help these newcomers, Brown notified the board of her church’s mission, seeking approval to send some items from Bedford Community Christmas Station’s inventory. The board supported the proposal, and Bedford Community Christmas Station donated some of its stock of winter clothes, shoes, and toys. Volunteers boxed up the items for delivery to the Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett.
Bedford Christmas still seeks certain items for this year, including gently used or new coats for children and teens; diapers sizes two through five; art supplies; warm pajamas for infants through teenagers; new toys; electric throw blankets; makeup and manicure sets for teenage girls; and cologne sets for teenage boys.
Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3. at 510 Blue Ridge Avenue, Bedford. More information about the organization can be found online at bedfordchristmas.com.
Even though the organization can help clients by meeting various needs, Brown and Moorman said the benefits reach beyond those getting assistance through tough times.
“We receive the blessing,” Brown said of serving. “We receive the blessing, because all of us here do this for a reason. And that reason is, because we are service-minded. We want to help folks.”