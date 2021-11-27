Bedford Community Christmas Station seeking to provide Christmas assistance for those in need

Long-time volunteers and fundraising committee co-chairs Lynn Posid and Susan Raper said they were unable to obtain vacuums for the shop this year due to supply chain disruption, and Brown and Moorman said for the first time, they struggled to find enough winter coats and warm pajamas — two of the biggest identified needs — for the same reasons.

Although inflation and supply chain disruptions make it harder to lay out a solid plan for the next year, Brown said God always provides. The co-presidents are confident things will still fall together.

“That glass isn’t half-full,” Moorman said. “It is full.”

Bedford Community Christmas Station is supported financially and materially by donors, a trust fund, and grants. From March through October every year, the organization is open for fundraising sales, where members of the public can shop regardless of income status, and purchase items. Every cent from these sales goes to stocking the store for the families in need.

“We could not do what we do without the support of the community,” Moorman said.

This year, the group took on an extra project: donating items to support Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett.