BEDFORD — People lined the streets of Bedford on Saturday morning to welcome home a group of National Guard soldiers who recently returned from deployment to the Horn of Africa.

“Soldiers of Alpha Company 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team 29th division, we welcome you home,” Kenneth Parker, a founder and curator for the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, said to begin the ceremony.

Loud cheers and claps ensued from community members, family members and overall supporters of the soldiers.

The Bedford Boys Tribute Center, a nonprofit, hosted a “Welcome Home Parade” on Main Street on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Alpha Company's return.

The deployment was a part of Task Force Red Dragon. The task force of about 1,000 soldiers from across Virginia and Kentucky provided security forces throughout the Horn of Africa, maintaining a presence in Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya.

Linda Parker, wife of Kenneth Parker and founder of Bedford Boys Tribute Center, said she thought the ceremony turned out “absolutely wonderful.”

“They [Alpha Company] haven't had a welcome home parade in a long time, and it was just an honor for them to be here and to show … the love this town has for their company,” Linda said.

Town Mayor Tim Black said it was a great event.

“They're our citizens and they are part of our community. They have chosen to serve our community through the Virginia National Guard, and it's important that we recognize their service and honor them with this type of welcome home ceremony,” Black said.

Staff Sgt. George Winters said it feels really good to have the community come out in support.

“This is my third deployment, and this is the first time we’ve ever had the community come and show their support, and Bedford’s been great about that,” Winters said. “It means a lot and it’s something that I think all of us will remember in the future.”

Winters has been with the National Guard for 16 years. He said the group generally did security operations in multiple locations in the Horn of Africa and they also supported other branches of the military.

According to Winters, the support from the community during deployment is important.

“My immediate thoughts made me think of decades ago when there wasn't necessarily support like this for a lot of units. You know, a lot of guys coming back from, I guess even as late as Korea and Vietnam, never saw anything like this. It means a lot,” Winters said.

Cpl. Gerald McNally said he was almost at a loss for words, when reflecting on the support they received from the community at the parade.

“It's hard to even find words for this because I've never seen anything like this before. I've never even heard of any of this before, so it's just eye opening,” McNally said. “I can't thank the community enough for showing up and supporting us. I really don't think they know how much it means to us.”

He joined the military in 2018 and joined the current unit in 2019. This was his first deployment.

McNally said “mail day” was a day they looked forward to. He said the group received letters and small items, such as a deck of cards.

The Bedford Boys Tribute Center started “Operation Bedford Remembers" prior to their deployment, to get members of the community to send care packages and letters to the soldiers while they were in Africa.

Kenneth Parker said in his speech the response was overwhelming as more than 200 people signed up.

Following the ceremony Saturday, soldiers had the opportunity to meet with some of the community members who sent letters and care packages at Bedford Virginia National Guard Armory.

“It meant a lot to us,” McNally said. “We would all gather around, and it was like Christmas, and it was like opening presents. That dopamine rush would last for weeks until the next mail run we’d get.”

Sgt. Brian Roach explained that, at first, it was kind of hard to get mail, but once they received all of the mail, they had a lot of packages from the community. He said everyone was happy just to see a package.

“You have a little piece of home with you. Seeing that package and knowing somebody cares about you, having that support definitely helped us out a lot,” said Roach, who has been a National Guardsman for nine years. This marked his second deployment.

He said seeing the community welcoming them back was “awesome.”

“The community supporting the military is just great,” Roach said.

Kenneth Parker ended the ceremony by saying to the soldiers, “to us today, you will forever be known as our 'Bedford Boys of Alpha Company.'”