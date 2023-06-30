A crisis center facility in the town of Bedford for individuals and families affected by domestic violence has received a conditional use permit to expand.

Bedford Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the permit for the facility at Ole Turnpike Road in Bedford. The site is zoned General Business, B-2.

Albert Brandt, of Bedford Domestic Violence Coalition, said it plans to construct a new crisis center facility to provide temporary protective sanctuary and emergency transitional housing, according to town documents. Six one-bedroom living spaces will be included with an office for residential assistance and visitation will be discouraged, the application states.

“Our main goal and mission are to provide program and financial support to the domestic violence program in Bedford County and the Town of Bedford,” Brandt said to council. “Just within the last 10 years, the coalition has provided over $300,000 in support for this effort from funds that we raised through private and corporate donations, grants and contracts, fundraising efforts, trust donations and just going out and beating the bush asking people for money.”

The project came to fruition after discussions with county officials and the county sold the coalition a portion of the 7.5-acre site, according to Brandt. The Bedford County Board of Supervisors is in support of the project, Brandt told council.

“The new facility … will be used primarily for temporary housing for clients exiting the domestic violence secure shelter,” Brandt said. “Many of these individuals and families are in need of skill development, employment opportunity, permanent housing and other services on an interim basis. In essence, a lot of the individuals are just not ready to go back into public life or back with their families.”

The center will help them prepare to go back into what Brandt described as “the mainstream.”

Another planned use is providing temporary shelter with staff supervision for children who have been placed under care of the Bedford County Social Services department, Brandt said.

“Many times there is not an immediate place to put such individuals,” Brandt said. “It may be a crisis but it’s being used for these temporary applications more than anything.”

The facility will not negatively affect the area as far as increased traffic or noise, Brandt wrote in the application. The site is not a major traffic generator, Brandt wrote.

“It’s needed,” Councilor Darren Shoen said of the project.