BEDFORD — Expressing a desire for more residential growth, Bedford Town Council voted Tuesday to approve a rezoning plan that will allow a development of more than 100 single-family homes, a project that drew concerns mostly centered on traffic from several neighbors.

The property is between Fuqua Mill Road and Independence Boulevard at Ole Dominion Boulevard in the town of Bedford. The rezoning changes the 41-acre site from General Business, B-2, and Manufacturing, M-1, to high-density residential development, R-3. The applicant for the residential subdivision, DBI Capital Group LLC, has agreed the homes will be built on lots of a minimum of 6,000 square feet.

Doyle Allen, of Hurt & Proffitt, the firm representing DBI Capital Group, said the applicant feels the rezoning makes senses.

“Bank of the James took this property on default of a loan from the previous owner,” Allen said. “It has been for sale for a period well over 15 years and has not sold. We feel like that is due to the current zoning. The narrowness of the current M-1 strip is not wide enough to accommodate most manufacturing uses.”

The developer plans a new road system to provide connectivity from Ole Dominion Boulevard to Fuqua Mill Road that will discourage through traffic, Allen said.

“Our traffic engineers estimate that 65% of the traffic will utilize Independence Boulevard and 35% will utilize Fuqua Mill Road,” Allen told council. “Our project will generate around 1,250 trips per day. Only 5% of traffic is expected to be truck traffic.”

Allen said the applicant believes the concept plan properly addresses the main concern from neighbors, which is traffic.

“If the property develops in any fashion, it’s going to increase the traffic,” Allen said.

Other primary concerns neighbors have raised have included the potential for Fuqua Mill Road to become a cut through to the Walmart shopping center, safety at the intersection of Lowry Street and Freedom Lane without a stop sign, existing narrow roads, negative effects on home values and increased activity and speeding.

The plan shows just more than 120 homes starting at $300,000 to $350,000. The density is 2.95 units per acre, according to town documents.

The applicant told council the total investment in the project is $250,000 per lot, or about $31 million.

Robert Goad, a neighboring property owner, objected to the traffic congestion the subdivision will bring during a public hearing Tuesday.

“That’s a narrow road. We have enough trouble now,” Goad said. “We do not want it in our neighborhood.”

Goad said no one he has spoken with around that area wants the development.

Troy Brawley, who also lives near the project, said the traffic currently in the area is terrible.

“I just don’t see where it’s that good of a deal,” Brawley said. “It’s going to create a whole lot more traffic … it’s going to create a mess.”

A few other residents expressed concerns with children playing along a stretch they feel is dangerous.

“I have grandbabies there,” Linda Wright, a Lowry Street resident, said. “I don’t want any extra traffic. It’s already bad enough ... there is no way you can let your kids go out and play now with the way the traffic is. To get more traffic through there, that’s ridiculous.”

Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley Jr. said council is not looking to remove M-1 zoned districts, which he believes are much needed.

“This growth we’re seeing, hopefully we’ll get a business, industry, something coming in here to put these people to work and keep them here,” Stanley said. “That’s what we are looking for, growth for the community.”

Mayor Tim Black said his biggest “heartburn” is the town giving up land zoned for manufacturing but noted the site’s narrowness and topography that he feels doesn’t make it conducive to that type of development. He said as someone who’s lived his entire life in Bedford, he can remember the last major subdivision that was developed in town with single-family homes only, Governors Hill, being established in the 1990s.

“We need residential development,” Black said. “Thirty years is long enough to kind of wait for some new residential growth.”

Black said the project is well-designed, but residents have raised valid concerns. He said as the project builds out, council could consider a capital improvement project to do upgrades to Lowry Street.

“My philosophy has always been to serve our citizens well and try to manage our resources and [to] keep our taxes as low as possible, we have to some growth,” Black said. “We have to — communities that aren’t growing are dying — so I’m going to support this project because of the ability to expand our tax base … If we don’t help ourselves get some growth, no one else is going to help us.”

He said the 123 new homes will bring more students to Bedford County Public Schools and help boost enrollment figures.

Councilor Darren Schoen said he understands the residents’ concerns.

“We need the growth … there is no question that is in the best interest of the entire town,” Schoen said. “It’s exactly what we need as far as semi-affordable residential housing. We need it — desperately.”

Councilor Stacey Hailey agreed the project is a way to bring more revenue to the town.

“We have to grow to survive,” Hailey said.