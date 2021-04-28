Bedford council OKs permit for solar panels on old Bedford middle school

Bedford Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a conditional use permit for installation of solar panels on the old Bedford Middle School building, which is being converted into apartments.
The old middle school building, built in 1930, will feature 60 apartment units, while the “Old Yellow” building, constructed around 1912, will be converted into a 30-room boutique hotel called “Cardinal Rule," Petersburg-based Waukeshaw Development Inc. has said.
The existing gymnasium, cafeteria and sport field hold potential for other purposes. The gymnasium building will likely be used as a community center with a variety of purposes, and the cafeteria building could become a "business incubator," or a space to host extension education classes, such as gardening, business workshops and other practical courses not always found in academic settings.
In the conditional use permit application, Waukeshaw Development owner Dave McCormack said he hoped to provide at least some of the building’s power from solar energy “in consideration of energy efficiency and environmental concerns.” He added such energy efficiency could make the property more attractive to potential residents.
The design presented indicated the rooftop solar panels would not be visible from surrounding properties, nor was glare expected, according to McCormack.
McCormack will send Waukeshaw’s proposed solar panel plans to the Department of Historic Resources for review and to request authorization to install them.
Mayor Steve Rush said Tuesday there still was a possibility DHR could deny the request, as they have stringent standards for revitalizing historic buildings such as the old middle school.
The middle school was severely damaged in a fire Jan. 23, 2020, but in spite of the setback, development continues moving forward on the property.