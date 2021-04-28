Bedford council OKs permit for solar panels on old Bedford middle school

Bedford Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a conditional use permit for installation of solar panels on the old Bedford Middle School building, which is being converted into apartments.

The old middle school building, built in 1930, will feature 60 apartment units, while the “Old Yellow” building, constructed around 1912, will be converted into a 30-room boutique hotel called “Cardinal Rule," Petersburg-based Waukeshaw Development Inc. has said.

The existing gymnasium, cafeteria and sport field hold potential for other purposes. The gymnasium building will likely be used as a community center with a variety of purposes, and the cafeteria building could become a "business incubator," or a space to host extension education classes, such as gardening, business workshops and other practical courses not always found in academic settings.

In the conditional use permit application, Waukeshaw Development owner Dave McCormack said he hoped to provide at least some of the building’s power from solar energy “in consideration of energy efficiency and environmental concerns.” He added such energy efficiency could make the property more attractive to potential residents.