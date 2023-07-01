BEDFORD — For 49 years, the Town of Bedford has maintained the Edmund Street Park, leasing the site from the Bedford County School Board. Bedford Town Council now seeks to own the site and is negotiations with the school board, though so far it has been unsuccessful in reaching a deal.

Council voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate its lease with the school board for the recreational field at the park, which will be effective Dec. 31, 2024, and had to give 18 months’ notice.

“We want to own that park,” Mayor Tim Black told residents gathered at the meeting. “We want to do more in that park but we want to do that as owner of the property, not as a tenant. I know what this park means to our community all across this town. And I’ll tell you right now I’m going to fight like a dog to make sure we get that park and take care of it for you.”

Jennifer Carson, who said the park is known throughout Bedford as “the ball diamond,” said the site is a very special place for many residents.

“The ball diamond belongs to all of us,” Carson said. “It’s about family, it’s about community, it’s about love. It’s just really special.”

She spoke of sporting events, Easter egg hunts and Gospel concerts there, along with sleigh riding in the winter. She said it’s important not just for the Black community of Bedford but for a “rainbow of colors” who have gathered there.

Resident Tonya Jackson referred to the park as a safe haven for herself and others. She said she loves watching sporting events there from her porch.

“I have grown up in that park,” Jackson said. “I wake in the morning and listen to the kids in the park. That park means a lot to me, it means a lot to the community.”

Resident Cynthia Payne said the park could use a facelift much like what is taking place with some homes undergoing aesthetic improvements in that area as part of the Hilltop Revitalization program.

“We all grew up in the ball diamond,” Payne said of a group of supporters present at the meeting.

Black said council has been working the past two years on negotiating the lease.

“There’s about six acres over there. Right now we’re negotiating about 1.2 acres that includes the park area,” Black said. “The school board wants to hold onto the field for now. We are offering to maintain that whole tract if they would give us the 1.2 acres to own.”

Black said the town has discussed ideas for improvements with school officials and the public in that process. The town wants a “win-win” for all parties and is optimistic a deal can be reached, Black said.

“We’re really trying to move this forward,” Black said. “We want to invest in a park, not in a park that somebody else owns. There’s practical reasons for us to own it, there may be funding we can get as an owner and not as a tenant.”

Councilor Robert Carson said the park is a beloved spot in the community with rich history for many residents.

“We’re trying our best to get that park,” Carson said.

Councilor Bruce Johannessen added: “We want to make it one of the best places in the community. We all know what a valuable thing it is for the community.”

Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley said “we mean business” in terms of negotiating with school officials to acquire land at the park.

“We’re not going to let it go,” Stanley said.