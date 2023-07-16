BEDFORD — At a work session Tuesday, Bedford Town Council set a July 28 deadline for town residents opting out of trash service and decided the town landfill on Orange Street will be closed on Saturdays starting in August as a cost-saving measure.

The town charges $25 monthly for weekly trash pickup service, brush pickup once per month, loose leaf pickup from October to January, and spring and fall bulk cleanup. Town residents also receive access to the town landfill with a monthly allowance of 500 pounds for free disposal.

The town’s boundaries enlarged July 1, taking in hundreds of more homes in an annexation measure that drew heavy opposition from many neighbors at April and May meetings. The 6-1 vote to annex the additional land, which Councilor Bruce Hartwick opposed, is part of the phase 2 boundary adjustment associated with the Bedford’s reversion from a city to a town that took effect July 2013.

Just more than 200 customers in the town have opted out of the trash service, according to town officials.

Town Manager Bart Warner said if residents want to opt out of trash service after July 28, they need to inform the town by Dec. 1 and the service will be cut off for those residents starting Jan 1.

Some residents who opted out have reconsidered, according to D.W. Lawhorne, director of public works.

“Once you opt out, you’re opted out until you decide to opt back in,” Mayor Tim Black said.

Some council members said they feel a fee should be charged if a person opts back in after the service being cut off, though no such measure has been decided on.

“It’s like electricity — you’ve got to pay to reapply for service,” Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley said.

Black said the potential fee to reapply doesn’t need to be rushed and can be part of an upcoming ordinance change.

On the landfill closing Saturdays starting in August, Lawhorne said from January to June the site has averaged 8.6 visits per day and those who work that day are doing so on overtime pay. The elimination of Saturdays will save the town $5,870 on the low end of estimates, according to the discussion.

The measure would help the town in bridging a funding gap in the area of solid waste.

Council during the work session also discussed long-range models of solid waste management with Michael Lockaby, the town attorney. Lockaby said when the boundary adjustment took effect this month those areas annexed into the town has a few private haulers for solid waste.

Lockaby suggested various options for the town moving forward in competing with those private haulers, including licensing, or council considering getting out of the solid waste business. One potential measure is creating a franchise process for private haulers at defined prices set in franchise agreements, according to Lockaby’s presentation.

No decisions were made during the work session and council plans to review it at a later date. Warner said long-term guidance by the end of the year would be helpful for staff in planning for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

When asked his opinion on a route to take, Lockaby didn’t recommend the town no longer provide solid waste services and suggested a combination of options to compete in the marketplace is the likely way forward.

Councilor Darren Shoen spoke of the benefits of the town providing solid waste services.

“I moved here for a reason. I like our pretty little town; I’d like to keep it that way,” Shoen said. “If I wanted to live in the county I would have moved out there. There are certain benefits to this place that we should keep.”

Shoen said it could be a “nightmare” for many town citizens if the town no longer provided that service and they had to dispose of trash or rely on private haulers.

“I believe in small government but I believe in basic functions of government. And picking up the trash is kind of important,” Shoen said. “I don’t have a problem with the government being involved in that one.”

Stanley said he believes over time the town will get some customers back who opted out of trash service because of annexation and noted the $25 town fee is a good deal in his view.

“Time will heal all wounds,” Shoen said.