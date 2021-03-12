 Skip to main content
Bedford County 4-H, Bedford Public Library System complete STEM water education series

4-H wildart 01

William Winter, 7, and Emily Winter, 9, make water filters in an experiment led by Maribeth Martin, associate extension agent with Bedford County 4-H, during a STEM water education class at the Forest Recreation Center on Thursday.

 Shannon Kelly

Bedford County 4-H partnered with the Bedford Public Library System in a series of STEM water education classes throughout February and March.

The socially distanced sessions, limited to 10 participants, aimed to provide children with in-person educational opportunities during a time when in-person learning is challenging, said Maribeth Martin, associate extension agent with Bedford County 4-H.

The 4-H facilitated the final water education class at the Forest Recreation Center on Thursday. 

4-H wildart

Rosie Amate, Campbell Amate, Lawson Neufield, and Grant Neufield create water filters in an experiment led by Maribeth Martin, associate extension agent with Bedford County 4-H, part of a STEM water education class at the Forest Recreation Center on Thursday.
4-H wildart

Parents brought their children to participate in a socially distanced, limited-size water education class hosted by Bedford County 4-H with the Bedford Public Library System at the Forest Recreation Center on Thursday.
4-H wildart

Maribeth Martin, associate extension agent with Bedford County 4-H, assisted by 4-year-old Francis Neufield, led a small group of children in a water education class experiment, where participants learned about water filtration and got to make their own water filters, at the Forest Recreation Center on Thursday.

