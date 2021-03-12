Bedford County 4-H, Bedford Public Library System complete STEM water education series

Bedford County 4-H partnered with the Bedford Public Library System in a series of STEM water education classes throughout February and March.
The socially distanced sessions, limited to 10 participants, aimed to provide children with in-person educational opportunities during a time when in-person learning is challenging, said Maribeth Martin, associate extension agent with Bedford County 4-H.
The 4-H facilitated the final water education class at the Forest Recreation Center on Thursday.
