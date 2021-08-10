Bedford County accepts grant money from Virginia sexual and domestic violence victim fund

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously moved to accept grant funds of the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund on Monday.
A total of $42,542 for fiscal year 2022, this grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services has been awarded and approved by Bedford County for years, according to county staff.
The funding will cover salaries and benefits for the paralegal responsible for assisting in prosecution of felonies and misdemeanors involving sexual abuse, stalking, domestic violence and family abuse cases in Bedford County, according to county documents. The grant requires no local match from the county.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Shannon Kelly
(434) 385-5489
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.