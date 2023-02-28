BEDFORD — The Bedford County Animal Shelter is a beneficiary of the estate of Nancy K. Newman, county staff announced at the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday. The organization received the first part of the gift willed to it on Monday, following unanimous approval of acceptance from the board.

In her will, Newman designated “25% of my residuary estate unto Bedford County Animal Shelter.” There were no restrictions placed on the donation, county staff said.

The first installment to be distributed from this gift is in the amount of $100,000. Future distributions are likely, according to the county, but total amounts and dates are unknown. The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously moved to approve the acceptance of this first distribution of the gift, as well as any future installments after the estate affairs finish getting finalized.

The gift will bolster the $11,000 currently remaining in the animal shelter's savings account, according to staff.

According to county staff, the $100,000 will be placed in the animal shelter savings account until needs are identified and prioritized. The money will be appropriated for one-time expenses.